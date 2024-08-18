Magic Weekend: Matt Dufty hat-trick leads Warrington Wolves to Super League victory over Leeds Rhinos

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player HIghlights of a heated Magic Weekend game between Warrington and Leeds at Elland Road. HIghlights of a heated Magic Weekend game between Warrington and Leeds at Elland Road.

Matt Dufty scored a hat-trick as Warrington Wolves battled to a 24-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the final Magic Weekend match of day one at Elland Road.

A Josh Thewlis penalty and George Williams converted effort gave Warrington an 8-0 lead at the break, the Wolves taking their opportunities when they arose.

The two tries for Dufty in the second half then extended Warrington's lead, the temperature reaching boiling point as Rodrick Tai and Sam Lisone were shown yellow cards for their roles in a scuffle.

The Rhinos hit back through Paul Momirovski and brought the score to 18-6 but it was too little too late for Brad Arthur's side, Dufty sealing the victory and diving over in the corner with just two minutes remaining.

The loss for Leeds leaves them still four points adrift from the play-off places, Warrington solidifying themselves near the top of the Super League table alongside Hull KR.

Story of the game

In a clash with so many implications for the rest of Super League, Warrington and Leeds started with the crowd in fine voice, a majority supporting the Rhinos who had to travel just three miles down the road for the game.

It was a good and attritional start from both teams, with hard running and fast-flowing rugby the order of the day, the first points coming from the boot of Thewlis as he kicked a penalty for a 2-0 lead for the Wolves.

Leeds had the first with a real opportunity to add points onto the scoreboard but what looked to be a certain try for Ash Handley was stopped by a wonder tackle from Thewlis and with just over three minutes remaining of the half, Warrington finally found their breakthrough.

After a huge hit from Rodrick Tai on Lachlan Miller forced the knock on, Williams picked up the loose ball and launched the counterattack, threw the dummy, and raced 50 metres to score, Thewlis converting for an 8-0 lead at half-time.

Momentum swung between the two sides in the first 10 minutes of the second half, David Fusitu'a receiving a yellow card for a professional foul as the Leeds man tackled Ashton without the ball.

From that, Warrington took advantage of the extra man and were on the scoreboard again as Dufty saw the gap from close range and flew through, the Wolves leading 14-0 with just under half an hour left to play.

With one try came another for Warrington and Dufty as, just five minutes later, he finished off some slinky play between Williams and Danny Walker, Thewlis converting this time to extend the Wolves' advantage to 18-0.

As tensions started to boil over between the two sides after a few scuffles, Tai and Lisone were sent to the sinbin for their roles in the flare up, the crowd reaching fever pitch with 15 minutes remaining.

Leeds finally got on the scoreboard with just under 10 minutes left of play, Momirovski diving on the grubber kick to go over and Rhyse Martin converting to bring the scoreline to 18-6.

However, it proved only a consolation for the Rhinos, Sam Burgess' Warrington sealing the victory with another Dufty try in the corner.

What they said

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess:

"It was a really physical game. I thought Leeds brought a lot of energy and they came to win big time.

"We had to be good to beat them."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur:

"I'm very disappointed. We didn't deserve to get beaten like that.

"Not much went our way and there were some tough calls that were big moments in the game which changed the game.

"I was really happy with the boys' effort. They dug deep and even at the end they were still trying to win.

"We've just got to lick our wounds and get on with it next week because there's not a lot we can do about it now."

