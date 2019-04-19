Warrington 12-36 Salford: Red Devils stun second-placed Wolves

Salford produced a superb performance to win at Warrington

Robert Lui inspired Salford to a stunning 36-12 Betfred Super League victory over high-flying Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The influential stand-off scored one try and had a hand in three others as Salford ended their four-match losing run in Super League in some style and inflicted Warrington's first home defeat of the season.

Lui, together with half-back partner Jackson Hastings, pulled all the strings as Salford claimed other tries through Kris Welham, Joey Lussick, Jake Bibby and Daniel Murray, while Krisnan Inu kicked eight goals from nine attempts in a superb performance from Ian Watson's team.

The Wolves looked to be suffering a severe hangover after their loss in the top-of-the-table clash at St Helens last week and on an error-strewn afternoon to forget for the Wolves they claimed tries through Blake Austin and Bryson Goodwin and two goals from Stefan Ratchford.

Ben Westwood returned to the Warrington side after his four-match suspension, while the Wolves also welcomed back Goodwin after his six-week absence with an ankle injury. Harvey Livett was also recalled to the starting line-up. The suspended Tom Lineham, Toby King and Lama Tasi dropped out of the squad that lost at Saints.

Robert Lui played a crucial role in Salford's win

Salford made three changes from the side that lost at home to Hull as Tyronne McCarthy, Josh Wood and Murray came in for Jansin Turgut, Mark Flanagan and Ed Chamberlain.

On a glorious afternoon it was the visitors who made a dream start as they shocked their hosts with two tries in the opening 12 minutes.

Firstly Welham touched down an inch-perfect kick by Lui, and then three minutes later Greg Burke kept the ball alive and Lussick managed to touch down despite crashing into the posts.

Inu landed both conversions and then kicked a penalty to give Salford a deserved early 14-0 advantage.

There was a little respite for the Wolves when Austin dummied his way over from close range for his side's opening try and Ratchford converted after 22 minutes, but it was the only bright spot in a wretched opening 40 minutes from Steve Price's side.

The visitors' enterprising play reaped further rewards as Lui sent Murray over and then Lui again strolled through some poor defence from the Wolves for Salford's fourth try of the half.

Kris Welham opened the scoring for Salford

Inu maintained his 100 per cent record with the boot as he again added both conversions and booted over a further penalty to give the Red Devils a 28-6 half time lead.

Salford started where they left off at the start of the second half as Lui and Niell Evalds combined to send Bibby over in the corner eight minutes after the restart.

Inu was off target for the first time with the conversion attempt but kept the scoreboard ticking over in his side's favour with two further penalties to stretch the lead to 36-6.

Salford were reduced to 12-men when on the back of a team warning for a run of penalties Welham was given 10-minutes in the sin for an infringement at the play the ball and the Wolves immediately made their extra man tell when Goodwin crossed in the corner and Ratchford converted.

But it proved just to be a consolation try for the well-beaten Wolves, who will look to bounce back at Hull KR on Easter Monday, while Salford entertain Wigan Warriors.