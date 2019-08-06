Warrington Wolves vs St Helens: Sky Live Super League team news

Matty Smith is set to join Warrington from Catalans Dragons

Matty Smith has joined Warrington Wolves on loan from Catalans Dragons and is set to make his bow against former club St Helens on Thursday.

The half-back moved to France ahead of the 2019 Super League season, but has been in and out of the team this year and has made a surprise return to England.

Smith has agreed a loan deal with the Wolves until the end of the season and will go straight into the squad for the clash with Saints, who clinched the League Leaders' Shield last Saturday following Warrington's 30-10 loss to Catalans.

That match saw star half Blake Austin forced off with an injury in the first half and while Warrington have not yet disclosed the extent of his injury, the Australian was not named in head coach Steve Price's initial 18-man squad for the St Helens game.

One other player who is missing from the squad is Tom Lineham, who was the only Wolves player handed a ban following the ugly scenes in Perpignan last Saturday. He is suspended for one game after being found guilty of striking the Dragons' Samisoni Langi with his shoulder.

The match against Catalans was Warrington's third Super League defeat in a row and Price felt his side were frustrated by the hosts as the match wore on.

Warrington's Tom Lineham has been handed a one-match ban

"We had our chances, and we were in front there for a while and we were in the arm wrestle," Price said. "They were going hard and we were going hard, and then we had some trouble getting out of yardage and the momentum swung.

"I thought Catalans were committed. That's what they do, they try to frustrate you and they got away with it."

This will be the third time Warrington and St Helens have met in the league this season - Saints having won both previous encounters - and serves as something of a dress rehearsal for the Challenge Cup final on August 24.

St Helens triumphed against Wakefield last Friday

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook believes that the looming final at Wembley makes this Super League encounter a tricky one for both clubs.

"It will be tough for both sides," Holbrook said. "It's as awkward as you can get for a game - isn't it? - when two weeks later you're playing for the Challenge Cup trophy."

Holbrook makes just one change to his 19-man squad from the team which beat Wakefield Trinity 26-6 last Friday, with James Roby dropping out and Matty Costello returning after playing for Championship side Leigh Centurions on dual-registration terms last Sunday.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Luther Burrell, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Riley Dean, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Luis Johnson, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Pat Moran, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood, Matty Smith.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Matty Costello, Jack Welsby.