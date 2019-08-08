Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons: Sky Live Super League preview

Ash Handley has agreed a new four-year contract with Leeds

Ash Handley has handed Leeds Rhinos a boost ahead of Friday's Super League clash with Catalans Dragons by signing a new four-year contract.

The Rhinos' top try-scorer, who has crossed the whitewash 17 times in Super League this year, has agreed a deal which will see him stay at Headingley until at least the end of 2023.

It follows Handley making his 100th appearance for the club in last Friday's 44-0 win away to Huddersfield Giants and the 23-year-old three-quarter is optimistic about what the future holds.

"It is great to have my new deal finalised," Handley said. "I am looking forward to being part of the future at the Rhinos and getting the club back to where it needs to be; winning trophies.

"This new group that is coming up has a great opportunity and I am looking forward to being part of it for the next four years."

Handley and his Leeds team-mates go into Friday's game against the Catalans, which is live on Sky Sports, in a buoyant mood after last week's victory away to the Giants gave them some breathing space in the battle against relegation.

The only change to head coach Richard Agar's 19-man squad from that encounter sees Luke Briscoe come in for older brother Tom, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Agar's opposite number Steve McNamara will have Kenny Edwards, Mickael Simon and Brayden Wiliame available after the trio successfully appealed their bans from last Saturday's controversial 30-10 win at home to Warrington Wolves.

However, Michael McIlorum and Sam Tomkins are both suspended for the trip to Leeds, which is likely to mean Tony Gigot switches to full-back, with Alrix da Costa coming in for hooker McIlorum.

Kenny Edwards was one of three Catalans players who successfully appealed a ban

Samisoni Langi and Fouad Yaha are out with injuries too as Catalans aim to build on the result against Warrington, which saw them move back into the play-off places, and avenge the 31-12 defeat against the Rhinos on their last trip to Headingley six weeks ago.

"Last Saturday's performance and the victory was overshadowed by the events," McNamara said.

"We've been fine. We had our normal recovery after the game and went through all the processes building into this game.

"The only difficulty was knowing what players we would have available after the suspensions were handed down, and we had some bumps and bruises as well."

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Cameron Smith, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Remi Casty, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Greg Bird Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Julien, Matt Whitley, Alrix da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Arthur Romano, Sam Kasiano