Ryan Atkins returns to Wakefield after 10-year absence

Ryan Atkins has returned to Wakefield from Warrington on deadline day

Wakefield have beaten the transfer deadline to bring back Warrington centre Ryan Atkins to Belle Vue after a 10-year absence.

The 33-year-old joins Trinity from the Challenge Cup finalists with immediate effect on a contract that runs to the end of next season and is their fourth signing of the week.

Leeds-born Atkins began his Super League career with Wakefield in 2006 and registered 49 tries in 96 appearances before moving to the Wolves, for whom he scored 165 times in 272 games.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester, who has also signed Wigan full-back Morgan Escare, Hull prop Chris Green and Halifax forward Adam Tangata on loan, said: "To get someone of Ryan's quality in at an important stage of the season is a

real big boost.

"I'm really happy with all four recruits we've brought in over the last week.

"Ryan certainly gives us some experience and he'll provide some real competition and strength in the outside backs."

Atkins, who was out of contract with Warrington at the end of the season, said: "It's just really exciting for me to be coming back to Wakefield, a club I've always held close to my heart.

"I started my Super League career at Wakefield and enjoyed four great years there so I jumped at the chance to come back.

The centre enjoyed four years at Wakefield at the start of his playing career

"Initially I thought it was for 2020 but the opportunity presented itself for me to join sooner and now I just can't wait to get started.

"I've been out injured recently but things are looking up and I see the specialist on Monday when hopefully I get the all-clear to get back on the field.

"The plan for me is to help the lads finish strong and try and push my way into the team for the final stages of the season."