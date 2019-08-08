Super League: Bevan French in line for Wigan Warriors bow against Hull KR

Bevan French is in line for his Wigan debut on Friday

Bevan French is in line to make his debut for Wigan Warriors when they host Hull Kingston Rovers in Friday's Super League game.

The full-back made the move to the DW Stadium from NRL side Parramatta Eels last month and has been included in Warriors head coach Adrian Lam's 19-man squad for the first time.

French's signing has strengthened Wigan's squad as they take aim at cracking Super League's top three and Lam believes there is more to come from the reigning champions ahead of the visit of Rovers.

"The last three months have been pretty good for us and although we feel we've still got some improving to do, it certainly helped us with regards to the ladder," Lam said.

"We feel we have two or three levels left in us yet. We are training really well and our performances have been consistent.

"We are winning games and there was definitely a semi-final feel about the game last weekend. It's a great sign for us that we were able to win it."

Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood both return to Wigan's squad for this match too, offsetting the loss of skipper Sean O'Loughlin with a pectoral injury suffered in last week's 15-14 win over Rovers' cross-city rivals Hull FC.

That result moved the Warriors to within two points of the top three, while Hull KR head to the DW Stadium on the back of a 27-26 golden-point victory over Castleford Tigers which boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Rovers head coach Tony Smith could give a debut to a new signing as well, with former Wakefield Trinity loose forward Kyle Trout included in the 19-man squad after joining from Championship side Dewsbury Rams on Monday until the end of the season.

Kyle Trout goes straight into Hull KR's squad for the trip to Wigan

"I'm really excited to get another crack at Super League," Trout said. "I've had a few years in the wilderness now so it's great to be back.

"I have the opportunity now and it's up to me to take it. I want to prove some things to myself as well as everybody else, that I am good enough for this level."

Will Dagger is included too after being recalled from his loan spell at Featherstone Rovers and young prospect Mikey Lewis could make his bow after being named. Craig Hall, Mitch Garbutt and Owen Harrison are the trio who make way.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Hull KR 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Daniel Murray, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Kyle Trout