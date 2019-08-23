Challenge Cup final talking points: Blake Austin's absence, Lachlan Coote's return and key statistics

Warrington and St Helens both have their eyes on the prize

We look at some of the big talking points as Warrington Wolves and St Helens go head to head for the Challenge Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

Could Austin yet feature for Wolves?

The most eye-catching omission from Warrington's 19-man squad announced on Thursday was that of Blake Austin, who has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle ligament injury away to Catalans Dragons at the start of the month.

That does not necessarily mean he will not feature on Saturday, however. Indeed, the more conspiracy-minded rugby league fans will note Wolves head coach Steve Price has previous for making changes after the 19 have been announced.

Just last month, Stefan Ratchford was a surprise name in the starting line-up for their Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Hull FC, despite not being included in the initial extended squad put out in the build-up to the game.

Half-back Austin, one of the leading contenders for Super League's Man of Steel accolade, has made a massive impact at the Halliwell Jones Stadium since switching from NRL side Canberra Raiders at the end of last season and Price may give him a chance to prove his fitness in Friday's closed captain's run.

Blake Austin was not named in Warrington's 19-man squad for the final

With recent signing Matty Smith ineligible as well, Price will have to come up with an alternative if the 28-year-old cannot play and that could be full-back Ratchford moving into the halves, having played there during his time at Salford Red Devils.

"That's a possibility," Ratchford said. "We brought Matty in, which is going to be good for us going forward in Super League, but unfortunately he can't play at Wembley.

"If Blake is not fit, then someone is going to have to step up. I'm sure there's a number of options.

"Do we throw Riley Dean in there, who was really good on his debut? I've played there quite a lot in the past; I think Ben Currie has actually played there for Ireland; Toby King, maybe?"

Coote back to strengthen Saints

Lachlan Coote has quickly become a fans' favourite at St Helens

While Price has been sweating on the fitness of Austin, Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes - the latter two of whom were named in his 19-man squad - in the build-up to the final, St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook has a surfeit of options.

Several players have returned from injury in time to feature in Saints' first Challenge Cup final since 2008, with skipper James Roby and forward Alex Walmsley both returning to the 19-man squad.

Another making a welcome return is Lachlan Coote, who is in line to make his first appearance since the 32-10 derby win over Wigan Warriors on July 12.

The Scotland international full-back has rapidly become a fans' favourite at Totally Wicked Stadium since joining from NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys ahead of the 2019 season, scoring 16 tries in 22 appearances.

Coote's 19 assists in Super League this year underline his attacking threat, while only Hull FC's Marc Sneyd has kicked more than his 86 goals in the competition so far this season.

St Helens have coped well in his absence though, wrapping up the League Leaders' Shield at the start of August, and Holbrook has backed whoever makes his match-day 17 to be up to the task.

"Whoever we pick in our side is playing well and that's what's giving us a good gap over the rest of the field," Holbrook said.

"It's been a great season so far, but we know we've got to play well when it counts and that's on Saturday against a very strong opposition in Warrington."

Saints hold the head-to-head edge

3:16 Watch highlights of St Helens' home win over Warrington in April Watch highlights of St Helens' home win over Warrington in April

Saturday's final will mark the fourth time Warrington and St Helens have clashed this year - and they could yet meet again in the Super League play-offs or Grand Final before the season is out.

As they have with most of the division in 2019 - bottom side London Broncos proving something of a bogey team, though - Saints have left the Wolves trailing in their wake in all three of those previous encounters.

The first meeting in April at Totally Wicked Stadium saw the hosts recover from going behind after 14 minutes to a converted try from Austin to run out 38-12 winners and go top of the table, ending a run of five straight wins for Warrington.

The June encounter at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was much tighter, with the only scores for a long time coming from Patton's boot via three penalties to put Warrington 6-0 up after 52 minutes.

1:54 Watch highlights as St Helens beat Warrington 30-12 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Watch highlights as St Helens beat Warrington 30-12 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

But when St Helens centre Mark Percival broke the try-scoring drought just after the hour it set them on course to record a 21-10 victory, with further tries coming from forwards Luke Thompson and Walmsley.

The 30-12 win for Saints two weeks ago at the same venue saw both sides resting some of their big names and Holbrook is not reading anything into his side's previous results against Warrington.

"We've played well against them a few times this year, but we know that won't affect them," said Holbrook.

"They're a confident side and they'll be confident on Saturday, so it's up to us to make sure we play well again."

Steve Price wants to see Warrington's defence come to the fore against St Helens

Price is well-aware of the dangers posed by their Cup final opponents and is looking for a strong defensive effort from his side to keep them at bay.

"Warrington-St Helens are always tough games and we've been on the receiving end of some tough losses of late against them," Price said.

"They're a team who are very clinical in what they do and defensive we're going to have to be really sound."

Eagles and Vikings back on the big stage

Sheffield and Widnes are back at Wembley to contest the first 1895 Cup final

Two other former Challenge Cup winners will be gracing the Wembley stage again on Saturday after the main event when Sheffield Eagles and Widnes Vikings go head-to-head in the inaugural 1895 Cup final (kick-off 5.30pm).

Both clubs have been through more than their fair share of ups and downs in recent years, but now have a chance to put that behind them by becoming the first to win the competition for clubs outside of Super League which was introduced this season.

The Eagles are coached by Mark Aston, star of the Sheffield side which stunned Wigan at Wembley 21 years ago to claim one of the most surprising triumphs in the history of the competition and he has been passing on those lessons to his team.

Sheffield Eagles stunned Wigan Warriors to lift the Challenge Cup in 1998

"We are confident if we can defend and have the right attitude then we can achieve anything," Aston told the Sheffield Telegraph. "When you look back on that Wigan side in 1998 compared with our side, nobody gave us a chance.

"I remember we just did what we had to do to win. It'll be a similar message to the players this time."

Widnes are back at Wembley for the first time since 1993 and are aiming to add to the legacy at the famous venue which saw them become known at the 'Cup Kings' in the early 1980s.

Widnes enjoyed plenty of Challenge Cup success in the early 1980s

Victory would be something of a fairy-tale climax to the season for the seven-time Challenge Cup winners, who were handed a points deduction at the start of the year for going into administration.

"It's a fantastic way to finish the season," Vikings head coach Kieron Purtill said. "Obviously we've had some tough times this year, but we've had a lot of people supporting us and it's a fantastic way for them to go and enjoy a day out.

"I think both clubs deserve a bit of credit for what we've come through and it's a fantastic day we're both looking forward to."

Match stats

St Helens are aiming for their 13th Challenge Cup triumph, which would put them joint-second with Leeds on the all-time list of winners. Victory for Warrington would make it the ninth time they have lifted the trophy.

This is the first time St Helens and Warrington have met in the Challenge Cup final, although they have faced each other 15 times at other stages in the competition.

The Wolves have only won four of those, however - the last of which was a 4-2 victory in the quarter-finals in 1969.

Warrington have the better head-to-head record in finals between the clubs though. They won three of the four deciders between the sides in the old Lancashire Cup and edged the 1974 Club Championship final 13-12.

Saints are aiming to lift the Cup for the first time since 2008. Warrington's last success came in 2012, although they were also runners-up in 2016 and 2018.

Team news

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Jake Mamo, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Ben Westwood

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dominique Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote