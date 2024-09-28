Warrington 23-22 St Helens: George Williams sends Wolves into semi-finals in golden-point thriller

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League play-off match between Warrington Wolves and St Helens. Highlights of the Super League play-off match between Warrington Wolves and St Helens.

George Williams was the hero for Warrington Wolves with a golden-point drop goal as they completed a stunning comeback to beat St Helens 23-22 in the Betfred Super League play-off eliminator.

It took barely 90 seconds for Toby King to put the Wolves in front at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after a mistake off the kick-off from Tommy Makinson, but the winger's double to atone for that error and another try from Mark Percival saw Saints storm into a 16-4 lead.

Matty Ashton cut Warrington's deficit to six points at half-time, and further tries from King and the England winger looked to have completed the fightback until Jon Bennison's try and the conversion from Mark Percival on the final play of the game sent the tie into extra-time.

But having had one drop goal attempt charged down in spectacular fashion by Morgan Knowles, Williams did not waste his second opportunity four minutes into the extra period to put Sam Burgess' side 80 minutes away from a place in the Grand Final.

Story of the game

The tie was eventful from the opening whistle as Saints veteran Makinson, ending his 13-year-career with the club before his move to Catalans Dragons next season, fumbled straight from kick-off and the Wolves sent King over to open the scoring inside two minutes.

But Saints stirred and by half-time Makinson had completed his transformation from villain to hero with two tries to put his side in a commanding position.

Ex-Warrington hooker Daryl Clark capitalised on a repeat set to send the winger squeezing over in the corner, then an uncharacteristic error by Matt Dufty gave Percival, who also kicked the opening conversion, the chance to stretch over and extend Saints' lead.

Paul Wellens' team were summoning some of their best form of the season when it mattered most, and after Percival's second conversion they went even further in front through Makinson when he flopped over from close range after a strong carry by Sione Mata'utia.

At 16-4 the game looked to be drifting away from the shellshocked home side, but Williams had other ideas, darting across the Saints line on the left before spooning the ball to Ashton to nip over, Thewlis' conversion hauling the hosts back to within six at the interval.

The end-to-end action continued at the start of the second period with both sides threatening before another neat off-load by the increasingly influential Williams sent King galloping over and Thewlis' kick completed the hosts' fightback to level.

Saints were the architects of their own demise 15 minutes from time when a loose pass was missed by Joe Batchelor and King capitalised by sending Ashton whizzing over to give his side the lead for the first time since the second minute.

Thewlis sent the hosts six clear after a comedy of errors in the Saints back-line, and it looked enough to send them into the semi-final before the extraordinary late drama as Bennison crossed in the corner in the final minute and Percival somehow kept his cool to kick the crucial conversion from the touchline with time up on the stadium clock.

However, Williams held his nerve to slot the decisive one-pointer in golden point, sparking jubilant scenes among the home players and supporters.

What they said

Warrington Wolves player of the match and match-winner George Williams:

"Credit to St Helens, they came to play and put it all on the line, and we were struggling at some points there.

"But I'm pleased we found a way to win in the end.

"We're not going to get carried away - if we want to go to Hull KR and win next week we'll have to play a lot better."

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess:

"We weren't at our best tonight, but we won in a different style to how we have done all year.

"I thought our players were composed, and George Williams was unbelievable tonight. It was probably his best game of the year.

"The boys will take a lot out of it, but we can improve in so many areas.

"I'm just so proud of them for hanging in there and never giving up."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens:

"It's soul-destroying and I'm so disappointed for the team.

"It's clear to see what they left out there, it was a brilliant game of rugby league and great to be a part of, but obviously we're devastated with the result.

"I love the way we played. That was a Saints team out there today - that's our identity and who we are.

"There has been a lot of nonsense spoken about this team and you saw what they are capable of. We've got to get better."

What's next?

Warrington Wolves travel to second-placed Hull KR in next week's semi-finals, while Leigh Leopards will be away to League Leaders' Shield winner Wigan Warriors. Both matches are live on Sky Sports+.

The winners from the semi-finals progress to the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

