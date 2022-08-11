Super League: Warrington Wolves move step closer to survival with 32-18 victory over Toulouse

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Toulouse Olympique. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Toulouse Olympique.

Warrington Wolves virtually assured their Betfred Super League survival with a thrilling 32-18 victory over fellow strugglers Toulouse Olympique at the Halliwell Jones stadium.

The win moves Daryl Powell's side six points clear of the bottom-of-the-table French club with just four games left.

It means Toulouse would need to win at least three of their remaining matches, significantly improve their points difference and Wolves not win or draw again for Olympique to finish above them.

On a tense night, winger Connor Wrench claimed two tries for the Wolves with Oliver Holmes, Ben Currie and George Williams also touching down and Stefan Ratchford landing five goals and Peter Mata'utia one.

Hooker Eloi Pelissier claimed two tries for the French side in defeat who held an 18-14 lead at half-time and Corey Norman also crossed with Chris Hankinson landing three goals.

The hosts were on the front foot from the off, inspired by a vociferous home support and after missing a couple of early opportunities were ahead after eight minutes.

Some slick handling across the line saw Matty Ashton race clear and his cross-field kick was inch perfect for Holmes to collect and touch down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell this the most nervous he'd ever been for a match after inching closing to secure survival. Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell this the most nervous he'd ever been for a match after inching closing to secure survival.

Wolves increased their lead six minutes later when Matt Dufty, who suffered a nasty eye injury after catching a stray finger from Tony Gigot in the first half on his home debut, delivered an excellent long pass for Wrench to cross in the corner.

Ratchford was on target with both conversions and the Wolves looked to be in total control at 12-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles believes that his team have had tough calls for a few months as they lost to Warrington Wolves. Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles believes that his team have had tough calls for a few months as they lost to Warrington Wolves.

But the game flipped dramatically in the final nine minutes of the half as Toulouse stormed back with three tries in a devastating seven-minute spell.

Norman scored a simple try after a well-worked scrum move to get his side on the scoreboard.

Four minutes later there was a controversial try when Wolves forward Thomas Mikaele was ruled to have stripped the ball from Daniel Alvaro and Pelissier was first to react and touch down with the score being confirmed by the video referee.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the match Matt Dufty says it was important that his side kept their composure to complete a crucial victory over Toulouse. Player of the match Matt Dufty says it was important that his side kept their composure to complete a crucial victory over Toulouse.

Pelissier repeated the act soon after when diving over from close range, again confirmed by the video referee and Hankinson was on target with all three conversions to turn the game on its head at 18-12 in the visitors' favour.

As the half-time hooter sounded Williams was obstructed as he chased his own kick and Ratchford kicked the resultant penalty to cut the deficit to four points at the break.

The Wolves were again quick out of the blocks at the start of the second half and Ratchford was denied his 100th Super League try by the video referee as he attempted to touch down a Williams kick.

But Joe Bretherton was adjudged to have obstructed him in his attempt to score and was sent to the sin bin and Wolves took advantage in the final minute of his spell of the field when Wrench claimed his second of the night to level at 18-18.

A string of penalties against the French side were beginning to mount and Ratchford edged the Wolves in front before Harrison Hansen was sin-binned for dissent on his 300th Super League appearance.

And Warrington sealed the crucial two points when Dufty sent Williams in under the posts and Currie crossed in the dying seconds.