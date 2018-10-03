Wigan v Castleford: Warriors focused on fitting in Super League season finale

Wigan Warriors are focused on finishing their season on a high for their departees

Wigan Warriors' semi-final is "a lot more than just a game" for many within their camp as they prepare to face Castleford Tigers for a place at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The Warriors have a host of individuals leaving at the end of the season and forward Gabe Hamlin has made clear just how high their motivation levels are.

"We don't want to make this the last week, do we?

"There are plenty of people that won't be here next year, not just players but coaching staff too," said Hamlin to the club's official website.

"We are trying to soak up every last training session, every last day. I think it means a lot more than just a game for a lot of the boys."

Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Wigan have the chance to book a place in a 10th Super League Grand Final. The side's record in the domestic title-decider stands at four wins, the most recent being in 2016, and five losses.

Head coach Shaun Wane welcomes back skipper Sean O'Loughlin from a three-match injury absence as well as full-back Sam Tomkins, prop Ben Flower and scrum-half Thomas Leuluai.

Wane, looking ahead to the knockout match, is first focused on the challenge at hand.

"We want to be covered with everything, short kick-offs, drop goals, everything. Against a team like Cas you need to make sure you've got everything covered," he told WiganWarriors.com.

"They are a good team, no question. They've not hit the heights of last year but on their day they can turn up and play. We need to defend, we need to concentrate for the full 80 minutes."

Shaun Wane celebrating after his side's last appearance, and victory, in the Grand Final

The departing head coach discussed his last home game as head coach, a role that he took on in 2012.

Wane's association with the club spans back much further, though. Not only is he their longest-serving coach of the Super League era but he made his first-team debut in 1982 and played 150 games for the side.

"I'm sad, I'm excited for a new start but my overriding feeling is sad," said Wane.

"I like being with the players, I like being on the field, in the video room and interacting with everyone here. I've worked with some good people and hopefully I've made my mark on the club.

"It won't just be emotional for me. We've got a few lads leaving, it'll be the last home game for Sutty [Sutton], Batty [Bateman] and Sam [Tomkins] as well. We've got a few staff members leaving also as well as me."

The visitors to the DW Stadium finished their Super 8s campaign with a 26-0 defeat by St Helens but head coach Daryl Powell was quick to park that result after the game.

"There is no point dwelling on it. We're not going to get embroiled in a poor performance," said Powell following the full-time whistle last week.

"We've got a group of players who are good enough to beat Wigan, I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Michael Shenton is named in the Tigers' 19-man squad after missing their last game of the Super 8s with a knee injury

For this winner-takes-all encounter, the Tigers have suffered a blow with the loss of half-back Jake Trueman to a hand injury that he suffered in their defeat to Saints. Plus, prop Junior Moors is not fit to return.

Moving the other way, skipper Michael Shenton is back in the mix along with Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Oliver Holmes and Mike McMeeken.

"Myself and Shaun Wane have had a real good rivalry over the years and I think some of that has come from my willingness not to accept that we're going to be beaten by the 'bigger' clubs," noted Powell on the club's official website.

"I think it's great to have rivalry and a competitive nature in sport, that's what it should be about and we've created a pretty special rivalry between our two clubs and this is going to be, as a result of that, an awesome game on Friday night and I think there's going to be a fantastic atmosphere and may the best team win."

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Luke Gale, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Joe Wardle, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.