Megan Wellens
Digital Sports Journalist @MegWellensX
Super League: Catalans Dragons go top as Manu Ma'u double seals 18-10 victory over Wigan Warriors
Manu Ma'u and Arthur Romano scored for Catalans Dragons as they beat the Wigan Warriors 18-10 to move top of the Super League; Harry Smith scored for Wigan but could not prevent the Dragons' first win at the DW Stadium in 15 attempts
Last Updated: 10/03/23 6:13am
Manu Ma'u scored twice as an understrength Catalans Dragons side secured a huge 18-10 victory over the Wigan Warriors, their first at the DW Stadium in 12 years.
Despite missing eight starting players, it was the Dragons who were in control in the first half, an early try from Manu Ma'u in the sixth minute, plus one for Arthur Romano in the corner after 33 minutes giving them some clear control.
A penalty conversion from Adam Keighran made it 12-0 for the visitors but a sin-binning for Ma'u just before half-time for a late shot on Cade Cust gave the Warriors their only points of the half as Harry Smith converted the penalty to make it 12-2 at the break.
- Stream Super League season on NOW | Get Sky Sports
- Super League standings
- What rugby league is live on Sky Sports?
The Dragons were made to immediately pay for the yellow card just four minutes into the second half as Smith went over in the 44th minute, a penalty then reducing the deficit to 12-10 with just over 20 minutes to play.
However, Catalans fought back through Ma'u once again on 62 minutes as he pounced on a Tyrone May kick, Keighran adding the extras to secure an 18-10 victory and put the French side at the top of the Super League table.
Story of the game
As Wigan and Catalans battled it out in the snow, it was the Dragons who got the better start with Ma'u driving over on the sixth minute, before back-to-back penalties for the visitors put Matty Peet's side on the back foot.
Smith was on point with his kicking game, but Wigan could not convert it into points, the Warriors unable to complete simple basics in Catalans territory to get some points on the board.
After standing firm in defence, Catalans then had their chance to attack and as Wigan were caught offside on the 28th minute, they opted to add two more points through Keighran to make it 8-0.
Just a few minutes later, they then turned all that pressure into more points as they sent it swiftly through hands for Romano to go over into space in the corner.
Score Summary: Wigan Warriors 10-18 Catalans Dragons
Wigan Warriors: Tries: Harry Smith (44), Conversions: Harry Smith (40, 45, 55)
Catalans Dragons: Tries: Manu Ma’u (6, 62) Arthur Romano (33), Conversions: Adam Keighran (7, 29, 63)
A sin-binning in the 40th minute for Ma'u after a late hit on Cust brought the only points for Wigan of the first half as Smith converted the penalty to make it 12-2 at the interval.
After the break, Wigan immediately made 12-man Catalans pay as Smith finished off a brilliant one-handed pass from Kaide Ellis to go in under the sticks, adding the extras to reduce the deficit to 12-8, a penalty conversion just 10 minutes later reducing it further to 12-10.
However, the Dragons withstood the pressure for 20 minutes and were rewarded as Ma'u finished off a Tyrone May kick in the 62nd minute to go over for his second and make it 18-10.
Wigan continued to chance their arm but a raft of errors, plus a brilliant try saving tackle from Tom Johnstone on Toby King on the 77th minute, sealed the win for the visitors as they continued their unbeaten start to the season.
What they said
Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara:
"Each coach and club has it's own story at the start of the season. It hasn't been plain sailing for us, we have had some things to contend with.
"To come here tonight, on the back of a good performance last week and back it up again.
"We are just getting the basics right at the start of the season. We are disciplined and it is an area we have worked really hard on."
Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet:
"I think it took us a while to catch up with the speed of the ruck. I think our execution also let us down.
"We messed up a kick-off, a crucial moment, and in a big game against good teams, those are very crucial.
"A frustrating evening, we need to learn how to win these games."
What's next?
Wigan Warriors travel to face Huddersfield Giants on Friday 17 March, with kick-off at 8pm. Catalans Dragons then welcome Hull KR on Saturday 18 March, with kick-off at 5pm.