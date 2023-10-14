Super League Grand Final: Wigan Warriors crowned champions after 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League Grand Final between the Wigan Warriors and the Catalans Dragons. Highlights of the Super League Grand Final between the Wigan Warriors and the Catalans Dragons.

Wigan Warriors were crowned Super League champions after a 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons in the Grand Final at Old Trafford, with Liam Marshall's try proving to be the difference.

It was a cagey and brutal first 40 minutes between the two sides as both struggled to break through strong defences, with penalty conversions from Harry Smith and Adam Keighran taking them in level at 2-2 at the half-time break.

Dragons centre Keighran also spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a tip tackle on Kai Pearce-Paul, but the French side stood firm to ensure the card was not too costly.

Ill-discipline struck again for Catalans at the start of the second half when Tom Davies was sent to the sin-bin for pulling back Marshall and Wigan took advantage as the winger himself went over in the corner and Smith converted to give the Warriors an 8-2 lead with just under 30 minutes to play.

Wigan then took control with another penalty conversion from Smith to gain a 10-2 advantage and from there they never let the match slip, the 'Theatre of Dreams' erupting as they sealed another famous victory and denied Sam Tomkins his fairytale ending.

Story of the match

The match was always going to be a feisty encounter as the electric atmosphere Old Trafford ramped up the tension and we saw that in action just two minutes in as Wigan captain Liam Farrell put in a huge shot on Tomkins.

Both sides completed well for the first 14 minutes before Catalans had the first real chance, Tyrone May breaking downfield and sending a chip over to the corner which was left well by Jai Field to run into touch as Tom Johnstone chased hard.

Keighran was then sent to the sin-bin for his tip tackle on Pearce-Paul, the Wigan-bound man only saved from a red card as Pearce-Paul landed on his shoulder.

The first points of the contest came in the 25th minute as a high shot on Marshall gifted the Warriors a penalty and Smith slotted it over for a 2-0 lead.

Defences continued to be strong for both sides as the game of attrition continued, Wigan losing returnee Ethan Havard after 27 minutes to the calf problem that has plagued his season.

With just three minutes remaining of the first 40, a penalty for offside gave Catalans a chance to bring the game back level as Keighran slotted his kick over the posts to bring the score to 2-2, nothing separating the two at half-time.

The Dragons had a terrible start to the second half as Davies was sent to the sin-bin for escorting Marshall off the ball, but they scrambled hard in defence as Bevan French was denied what would have been a brilliant try when Field's pass went forward under pressure.

Wigan finally found the breakthrough in the 52nd minute and Old Trafford erupted as Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle found the space to pass back inside to skipper Farrell who sent the ball back out wide to Marshall to go over in the corner, Smith adding a difficult conversion to give his side an 8-2 cushion.

A high shot from Keighran in the 63rd minute then gifted Wigan another two points as Smith slotted over and from there they maintained control despite Catalans giving everything to try and get more points on the board.

As the final hooter went, the crowd went wild and the Wigan players fell to their knees as the club added another trophy to their impressive cabinet by claiming the sixth Grand Final win in their history.

'It has been a long time coming'- What they said:

Wigan centre Jake Wardle, the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner …

"It could have gone to any of the boys out there. It was a real team effort and it's a real proud moment.

"We're a group of mates who do everything for each other. At times it got a bit scrappy, but we dug deep."

Wigan head coach Matt Peet:

"It feels good and it's been a long time coming. Myself and Rads [chief executive Kris Radlinski] started talking about what we wanted to achieve over the next few years a couple of years ago, and we're building.

"We've got a special group of players, a special club from top to bottom, and I'm proud of everyone in the environment."

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara:

"When you lose a Grand Final and you concede one try, you've got half the game right in defence.

"We couldn't get it going on in attack. I'm very proud of the team all season, but bitterly disappointed.

"I couldn't ask for any more. I've got no regrets, the team will have no regrets. We didn't play well enough and we knew we'd have to be at the top of our game tonight, and we weren't."