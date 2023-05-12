Wigan Warriors 18-40 Leeds Rhinos: Harry Newman inspires 12-player visitors to stunning win

Harry Newman celebrates his second try which helped Leeds to an improbable win over Wigan

Two interception tries from Harry Newman helped inspire 12-player Leeds Rhinos to a stunning 40-18 triumph away to Wigan Warriors in Friday’s Betfred Super League clash.

Tries from Abbas Miski and Bevan French, plus two conversions and a penalty from Harry Smith, helped ensure the Warriors led 14-6 at half-time at the DW Stadium.

The Rhinos responded with Newman returning an interception for a converted try from inside his own half but were left with it all to do when Zane Tetevano was sent off for a late, high tackle two minutes before the break.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

But that red card seemed to light a fire under the visitors, with Tom Holroyd and Richie Myler crossing early in the second half. Wigan responded through Iain Thornley, but another Newman interception, plus scores from Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith and Liam Tindall sealed an improbable victory.

Story of the game

The visitors had their backs against the wall for the opening 15 minutes as Wigan went in search of the opening try and the Warriors got their reward when a string of passes found Miski free on the right-hand side and he touched down in the corner, with Smith's conversion making it 6-0

Warriors were in no mood to repeat their result from last week which saw them lose to Hull FC and they scored a second try after Leeds knocked the ball on, the hosts receiving the ball 10 metres out and French finishing things off for a score confirmed by the video referee.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Newman made an impressive interception before running almost the length of the field to get Leeds on the scoreboard Harry Newman made an impressive interception before running almost the length of the field to get Leeds on the scoreboard

Rhinos' first period was littered with mistakes and a mix-up between Ash Handley and Smith led to an offside call before Wigan half-back Smith kicked another two points to extend the lead to 14-0.

Wigan seemed to be in total charge but Rhinos replied with a try out of the blue, Newman grabbing a pass on the Wigan line and counter-attacking to go over for Leeds' first points.

Two minutes later, Leeds were reduced to 12 men after Tetevano was shown a red card by referee Liam Moore for a late hit on Smith.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zane Tetevano received a red card for a dangerous high tackle as Leeds were reduced to 12 players against Wigan in the 38th minute Zane Tetevano received a red card for a dangerous high tackle as Leeds were reduced to 12 players against Wigan in the 38th minute

However, Leeds did not let their numerical disadvantage affect them and they scored another try straight after half-time when Holroyd crashed over after consecutive set repeats.

Leeds then went ahead four minutes later after a high kick fell kindly for Myler, who raced over close to the posts much to the jubilation of the away faithful.

Wigan needed to respond and looked to have steadied the ship when they levelled matters through Thornley's try on the left edge of the try line, but Rhinos hit the front once again as Newman intercepted a pass, similar to the first half, and raced away over the whitewash.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A second interception try from Harry Newman saw 12-player Leeds reclaim the lead over Wigan A second interception try from Harry Newman saw 12-player Leeds reclaim the lead over Wigan

Against all the odds, Leeds started to enjoy themselves and extended their lead when Martin angled a superb run to cross over just before Smith rolled over to extend the Rhinos advantage to a remarkable 34-18.

And the away side capped off a superb second-half display when Tindall intercepted a poor Cade Cust pass and raced over as Leeds brought an end to a run of back-to-back defeats and condemned Wigan to their second-straight loss.

What they said

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith hailed a 'big performance' as the 12-player visitors dominated the second half to thrash Wigan Warriors 40-18 Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith hailed a 'big performance' as the 12-player visitors dominated the second half to thrash Wigan Warriors 40-18

"There was a whole chain of events you couldn't imagine which happened back to back in that first half, but we regrouped and came back with good energy in that second half.

"There's no lack of spirit in the group, and the ability to play against that team, a man down, away from home - that's a big performance."

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet was furious following his side's second half showing as they were dominated at home by 12-player Leeds Rhinos Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet was furious following his side's second half showing as they were dominated at home by 12-player Leeds Rhinos

"It was completely unacceptable from us in the second half. I think we'll all be pretty embarrassed at that.

"We always knew Leeds, with the style they play, were a threat in the second half - and it turned pretty ugly."

Player of the match Harry Newman

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Newman praised his Leeds team-mates as they fought back from going down to 12 players to thrash Wigan Harry Newman praised his Leeds team-mates as they fought back from going down to 12 players to thrash Wigan

"What an outstanding team performance to bounce back from last week where we let ourselves down in some key areas.

"It was massive for us tonight - you only have to look at what it means to the lads. We worked hard in training all week and dug deep for one another tonight."

What's next?

Wigan and Leeds face each other again next week in the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, with the Rhinos welcoming the Warriors to Headingley on Saturday, May 20 (2.30pm).