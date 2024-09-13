Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leeds Rhinos: Super League leaders move one step closer to lifting shield with comprehesive victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos

Pace-setters Wigan Warriors thumped Leeds Rhinos in Friday night's Betfred Super League action to take another step closer to retaining the League Leaders' Shield.

But the battle to see who does so will go down to the final week of league action after Hull KR also romped to victory over Leigh Leopards at Leigh Sports Village.

Six different scorers crossed for Warriors - including Bevan French twice - as they did a demolition job on woeful Rhinos at The Brick Community Stadium, meaning Wigan need one more win to retain the League Leaders' Shield.

The hosts' seven-try rout means they will confirm first place in the Betfred Super League table – and the most favourable route in the play-offs - if they beat Salford in their final match of the regular season next Friday, as they look to back up last season's Grand Final triumph.

Head coach Matt Peet said: "We'd love to win it [League Leaders' Shield}. The team that wins it thinks it's marvellous and everyone else moves on very quickly.

"It's a trophy you can be proud of when it comes, but you've got to forget about it straight away. We have not spoken about Salford yet but they are always good games and they want to come here to get a win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a superb try from Jake Wardle, who opened the scoring for Wigan Warriors against Leeds Rhinos Take a look at a superb try from Jake Wardle, who opened the scoring for Wigan Warriors against Leeds Rhinos

Meanwhile, Leeds' heavy defeat means they face the daunting task of heading to second-placed Hull KR knowing they will need a win to stand any chance of avoiding a second straight campaign without a post-season berth.

Any hopes Brad Arthur's men had of building on last week's 68-8 humbling of Hull FC were swiftly brushed aside as tries from Jake Wardle and French swept the hosts to a double-figure advantage with less than eight minutes gone.

Five more tries - including a second for French just before the final hooter - maintained Wigan's two-point lead at the top of the table, and left any realistic hopes the Rhinos harboured hanging by a thread.

The visitors' slim hopes effectively evaporated within five minutes as Peet's men started with a try of the season contender, Harry Smith's inch-perfect kick acrobatically kept in play by Liam Marshall for Wardle to squeeze over single-handed in the corner.

The Rhinos were on the rocks and three minutes later their play-off hopes were dealt another dose of reality as Kaide Ellis bundled through a hole in the Leeds defence before flipping the simplest of passes for French to go over.

Adam Keighran kicked Wigan into double figures and with Ellis in particular outstanding, the hosts continued to look the most likely to add to their score.

It took Leeds over 20 minutes to carry the ball into the Wigan half but despite a short period of pressure they summoned next to nothing in terms of threat, and two tries either side of the interval effectively confirmed two more points for the hosts.

Wigan Warriors' Abbas Miski scores a try against Leeds Rhinos

Wardle turned provider to summon another moment of magic, a sweet underarm pass sending Marshall in for Wigan's third try, and five minutes after the interval Leeds second-rower James Bentley coughed up a needless penalty allowing Ellis to cross for a richly deserved try of his own.

Keighran converted the latter to take Wigan to 20 points, Abbas Miski galloped through acres of space to grab his side's fifth try, and further efforts from Keighran - who ended the night with five conversions - and French rounded off the rout.

Peet, whose side never looked back after hitting double figures within the first eight minutes, added: "We will always look at the areas where we can improve and what we've learned from the game, even from the things we did well.

"The season is all about learning so we will take plenty from tonight in terms of the team and also the individual performances.

"When you score 38 points against a good defensive team you've got to be pleased, but we just need to build on that fluidity with the the ball. When we play with bravery and courage that's when we're at our best."

Women's Super League: Rhinos take victory over Warriors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos

In the Women's Super League, Sophie Robinson scored twice as Leeds Rhinos won 24-4 over Wigan Warriors.

Amy Hardcastle, Caitlin Casey and Keara Bennett were also on target as they took a comfortable victory earlier on Friday evening.

Anna Davies scored the sole try for the hosts.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.