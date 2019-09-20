Wigan Warriors 18-12 Salford Red Devils: Warriors hold off determined visitors

Oliver Gildart got the opening try of the game for Wigan

Wigan Warriors managed to hold off a determined Salford Red Devils for an 18-12 win in Friday’s Super League qualifying final.

The sides went in all square at the break as a converted try from George Griffin just before half-time cancelled out one by Wigan's Oliver Gildart in the 25th minute.

The visitors had possible tries from Joey Lussick and Ken Sio ruled out by the video referee too, with Wigan taking advantage through second-half scores from Tommy Leuluai and George Williams.

Jackson Hastings, who will join the Warriors next season, went over just after the hour to set up a grandstand finish, but the defending champions held their nerve to set up a showdown with St Helens.

More to follow…