Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors through to quarter-finals with 20-0 win over Salford Red Devils

Wigan's players celebrate John Bateman's try in the win over Salford

Wigan Warriors became the first team into the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup after a 20-0 victory at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

The Warriors led 14-0 at the break with tries from Liam Byrne and Liam Marshall as they scored two tries in the space of three first-half minutes. Two conversions and a penalty from Zak Hardaker saw the hosts strengthen their grip on the contest.

Salford had their chances to post points, but they found it difficult to break down Wigan's strong defence. The Warriors soaked up a lot of pressure before making certain of their place in the quarter-finals with a fine try from John Bateman.

Wigan, 19-time winners of the Cup, took the lead in the 12th minute through Byrne after the Red Devils coughed up possession deep in their own half when Marc Sneyd knocked on. Then, three tackles later, the prop powered his way over from close range.

The Warriors then made it two tries in three minutes following a long delay for the video referee. Cade Cust's kick to the corner was missed by Marshall and Deon Cross, but the ball bounced up in the arms of the Wigan winger to touch down.

Rhys Williams almost got Salford on the scoreboard, but he was bundled into touch by opposite number Marshall. Hardaker then kicked Wigan 14 points clear lead after half-back Cust, who was causing the Red Devils a whole host of problems, was hit high under the posts.

Betfred Challenge Cup sixth-round results and fixtures Wigan Warriors 20-0 Salford Red Devils Sheffield Eagles vs Hull FC (Sat, 2pm) Whitehaven vs St Helens (Sat, 2pm) Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leigh Centurions (Sat, 3pm) Catalans Dragons vs Featherstone Rovers (Sat, 3.30pm GMT) Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (Sat, 4.30pm) Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity (Sun, 2pm) Barrow Raiders vs Huddersfield Giants (Sun, 4.30pm)

The Red Devils were not helped by losing James Greenwood 13 minutes before the break as he was helped from the field after going down awkwardly from a Tommy Leuluai tackle that was put on report.

Salford enjoyed a lot of possession in the final 10 minutes of the half, but Wigan's defence held firm with Tim Lafai and Joe Burgess held inches short.

Paul Rowley's side continued to attack Wigan's line in the second half, but it was the Warriors who scored the first points of the half with a try from nothing.

Liam Marshall was one of Wigan's try-scorers

Cust offloaded the ball in the tackle to Leuluai, who then sent a kick towards Hardaker. The ball bounced favourably into his arms, he then broke a tackle and sent the ball back inside for Bateman to score.

Wigan had their tails up and they almost scored a fourth try with Powell going over after chasing his own kick through, but it was ruled out for a knock-on by the video referee.