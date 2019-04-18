Wigan vs St Helens: Biggest game of the season, says Tom Davies

Wigan's Tom Davies has stressed the importance of Friday's game

Wigan winger Tom Davies says that the Good Friday meeting between Wigan and St Helens is the biggest game of the season.

Davies says that it is a fixture that the whole team circle on the calendar at the start of the season.

"It is special leading up to it and it becomes the main focus," Davies told the club's official site.

"The training and the intensity both go up as it gives you bragging rights for the rest of the year."

While in any season this is a big clash, Davies believes its importance has increased due to Wigan and Saints' contrasting starts to the campaign.

"It probably matters more this season because of the form we are in, it only takes two or three games for us to get confidence again and with them being top of the league, it would be massive for us.

"No disrespect to the other teams but there is nothing like a Good Friday game where the crowd are wanting blood, it is a different atmosphere and something all the players love being involved in."

St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama is relishing the Good Friday derby, but despite the Warriors struggling for form at present, he is well aware that our near-neighbours will rise to the derby occasion when Saints come to town.

St Helen's Kevin Naiqama fends off Wigan's Dan Sarginson on his way to scoring a try

The powerful centre arguably had his best game in a Saints shirt in the win over Warrington last week, and Naiqama is looking forward the trip to the DW Stadium on Good Friday.

"It was a great atmosphere last time out and it is bound to be another great occasion with the amount of fans we are taking over, the Fijian international told the clubs official website.

"I learnt about the great derby between Wigan and Saints in my first three months of pre-season as there was a lot of build up to it and to experience it definitely lived up to expectations."

And despite Wigan's recent run of results, Naiqama knows Saints will have to be on our game on Friday if we are to come away with the derby spoils.

"I am expecting that same sort of intensity with Wigan even though they are not going so well as they usually do, we know they will always rise to the occasion when the derby comes along and if anyone wants to knock us off our perch it will be them!"

Wigan are without hooker Sam Powell as he starts a two-match ban but forwards Sean O'Loughlin, Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood are all set to return from injury.

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has included half-back Theo Fages in his squad after missing the last two games with a hip injury and will make a late decision on his fitness.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

St.Helens 19 man squad: Jonny Lomax,Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival,Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote.