Sam Burgess appointed South Sydney Rabbitohs captain

Sam Burgess succeeds Greg Inglis as Souths captain

England forward Sam Burgess has been appointed captain of South Sydney following the retirement of Greg Inglis.

Burgess, 30, who joined the Rabbitohs from Bradford in 2010, has been part of a five-man leadership group but has now been handed the role on a full-time basis.

Burgess, who has so far played 168 NRL games for Souths, was the obvious choice, having previously captained England under his international and club head coach Wayne Bennett.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Live on

Bennett said: "There is no one better to take on the role of captaincy.

"He has always been there to help me and fill the void when Greg was not available and there's no one better I would rather work with."

Burgess said: "It's a great honour and privilege to captain the greatest club in the NRL.

"I'm looking forward to leading the team out on Friday against the Bulldogs, and I'm also looking forward to our team putting our best foot forward each and every week."