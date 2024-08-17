Magic Weekend: Wigan Warriors return to Super League summit with derby win over St Helens at Elland Road

Wigan Warriors returned to the top of the Betfred Super League as they claimed a hard-fought 20-0 win over injury-hit St Helens in the Magic Weekend derby at Elland Road.

Liam Marshall's 22nd try of the Super League season so far and teenager Jack Farrimond's solo finish, plus three goals from Adam Keighran, put the reigning champions into a 14-point lead over their great rivals at half time.

Marshall and Zach Eckersley both had tries to extend Wigan's lead ruled out after the break, but Sam Walters - thrust into the starting line-up after Liam Farrell's late injury withdrawal - put the seal on the victory late on against a disjoined Saints side.

Meanwhile, St Helens, already with 10 players sidelined going into Magic Weekend, were dealt further injury blows when Curtis Sironen had to leave the field early due to a calf problem and Ben Davies failed a head injury assessment.

Story of the game

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens was forced into another reshuffle for this match due to the injuries plaguing his squad, with Ben Davies and Moses Mbye forming an unfamiliar-looking half-back pairing and back row James Bell slotting in as starting hooker.

Wigan, also with a new halves combination of Keighran and Farrimond due to Bevan French being injured and Harry Smith suspended, suffered a worry of their own ahead of kick-off too as captain Farrell picked up an injury during the warm-up.

It proved a typically robust affair early on, but it was the Warriors who broke the deadlock in the 16th minute on the back of a break from Jake Wardle which led to a set restart. Keighran then undid the St Helens defence with a cut-out pass for Marshall to finish for a converted score.

Two minutes later, Wigan were in again as Ethan Havard took the ball up followed by the 18-year-old Farrimond showing some nice individual skill to kick through and regather the ball to cross the whitewash for a second converted try.

Saints, who saw second row Sironen depart on nine minutes, were not without chances in the first half but were unable to make the most of them and the closest they came to getting on the board was when 18-year-old full-back Harry Robertson was held up over the line.

A penalty for offside allowed Keighran to kick Wigan further in front on the stroke of half time and they were denied a try for centre Eckersley by the video referee 15 minutes into the second half due to a knock-on in the build-up.

Ellis' yellow card for a shoulder charge on Joe Batchelor three minutes later saw the Warriors temporarily reduced to 12 men, yet St Helens wasted a glorious opportunity to hit back during this period as Matt Whitley knocked on over the line thanks to Jai Field's tackle on the back of Robertson's surging break.

The 10-time Super League champions were holding firm at the other end of the field though, despite being forced into three goal-line drop-outs after the break, while Marshall had a second try ruled out due to a forward pass from Wardle.

But they did finally add to their tally with around three minutes remaining as Walters raced onto a grubber from Abbas Miski, who had just collected a cross-field kick from Keighran close to the right touchline, to finish for a third Wigan converted try.

It was a result which sent the Warriors back to the top of the table as well, at least until the conclusion of Hull KR's match with Catalans Dragons on Sunday.

What they said

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet:

"I would have taken that on the coach ride here.

"We know they are missing more players than we are but they are a proud club.

"If we hadn't got that start right they would have made us pay and I thought we were excellent at the start.

"It was certainly a step in the right direction but those things we wanted to fix up is about what we stand for as a group and a club."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens:

"We are really disappointed because we lost a big game.

"Opportunities were always going to be few and far between and when we got them we failed to take them.

"I am a bit disappointed with the tries we conceded, I think we could have handled them better. What I can't fault is the players' efforts.

"We are doing it tough at the moment but if we stick together and work hard, we will pick up the wins."

What's next?

St Helens are back in action on Saturday August 24 when they host Hull KR (3pm), while Wigan Warriors play their Round 23 match the following day when they host Hull FC (3pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports+.

