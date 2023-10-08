Women's Super League Grand Final: York Valkyrie crowned champions for first time with 16-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos

York Valkyrie were crowned Women's Super League champions for the first time with a 16-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Tries from Tamzin Renouf and Tara-Jane Stanley gave York an 8-0 lead at half-time as both sides worked incredibly hard in defence, reigning Woman of Steel Stanley slicing through the Leeds defence with just 20 seconds left on the clock to increase her side's advantage.

Despite Leeds having control in the opening quarter of the second half, a penalty from Stanley in front of a record 4,457 crowd extended York's advantage, Lacey Owen's converted score then securing the win.

Caitlin Casey went over for Leeds in the dying seconds but it was no more than a consolation as the 16-6 victory gave York Valkyrie their first title.

Story of the match

Leeds got off to a blistering start with repeat sets right on York's line, but Caitlin Beevers' chance came and went as she was tackled just out from the line.

From there, York built their way into the contest and finally got their reward in the 14th minute as Renouf showed her strength to go over in the corner and give her side a 4-0 lead.

The momentum continued to swing as both sides tried to take control of the contest, chances coming and going as both teams defended incredibly well.

With just 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Stanley showed why she is so threatening in attack as she fooled the Leeds defence to go over in the corner to give her side the 8-0 lead at the break.

Leeds finally got some points on the board in the 45th minute after a high shot gave them a conversion chance right in front of the sticks, Enright converting to bring the scoreline to 8-2.

Score Summary: York Valkyrie 16-6 Leeds Rhinos York Valkyrie: Tries: Tamzin Renouf (14), Tara-Jane Stanley (40), Lacey Owen (62); Conversions: Tara-Jane Stanley (59, 63) Leeds Rhinos: Tries: Caitlin Casey (80); Conversions: Ruby Enright (45)

The Rhinos won the territory battle in the opening 15 minutes of the second half but Valkyrie stood firm, a penalty right in front of their sticks for a ball steal giving Stanley the chance to give her side a 10-2 lead with just over 20 minutes remaining.

The home outfit then took their chance after a costly drop from Sophie Nuttall, Owen running a brilliant line and Stanley converting for the 16-2 lead.

Caitlin Casey crossed the whitewash in the dying seconds for Leeds but it was too little too late as York wrapped up a 16-6 win and celebrated their first title.

What they said

York Valkyrie Director of Rugby Lindsay Anfield...

"It is just relief more than anything.

"It was a really good game. We put on the show for people watching.

"For me and the girls, we believe you get out what you put in and we have put in a lot this season.

"We had full focus on trying to peak towards the end and I thought that was a composed performance.

"These girls want to be on the big stage and they work their socks off."

What's next?

