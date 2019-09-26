Rugby World Cup 2019: Argentina make changes for Tonga clash in Pool C

Agustin Creevy is on the bench for Argentina's clash with Tonga

Agustin Creevy and Nicolas Sanchez have been dropped to the bench as Argentina aim to rebound from an opening Rugby World Cup defeat when they take on Tonga.

The Pumas found themselves 20-3 down at half-time to France in last Saturday's Pool C clash, but mounted a stirring fightback to edge ahead before being agonisingly edged out 23-21.

Head coach Mario Ledesma has opted to change his fly-half and hooker for the showdown with the Pacific Islanders, bringing in Benjamin Urdapilleta and Julian Montoya for Sanchez and Creevy respectively.

Jeronimo de la Fuente is not dwelling on Argentina's opening loss

A win is crucial if Argentina are to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente insists there will be no dwelling on the defeat to the French ahead of this Saturday's match in Hanazono.

"We are still hurting after France, but it's in the past," De la Fuente said. "The World Cup isn't over yet, and there are still three games ahead of us.

"We reminded ourselves that you will always be left behind if you stop believing. We are fully confident that we will show up against Tonga.

"What pains us is how well we played in one half and how badly in the other, knowing all the time that we are perfectly capable of playing 80 minutes of high-intensity, intelligent and fast rugby."

Kurt Morath was injured in Tonga's loss to England

Tomas Lezana comes in at No 8 for Argentina as well, while Tonga have been forced into two changes due to injuries sustained in the 35-3 defeat to England on Sunday.

Fly-half Kurt Morath might need throat surgery after trying to tackle Manu Tuilagi, while centre Nafi Tuitavake is also sidelined after breaking his arm in that game.

Morath, who is replaced by James Faiva, will be particularly missed as the 34-year-old is Tonga's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup with 73 points, not to mention their all-time leading Test scorer with 340 points.

The two sides met four years ago when the World Cup was held in England, with Argentina winning 45-16 an encounter which saw Tonga take the lead before the Pumas seized control.

Sione Kalamafoni still bears the scars from Tonga's defeat to Argentina in 2015

For some of the Tonga players involved in that game, the scars are literally still there.

"I don't remember much, but I remember this," said flanker Sione Kalamafoni, pointing to a scar on his right knee. "It's from that game."

Assistant coach Richard Watt expects another physical challenge for his team as they aim to cause an upset and has taken note of some of their opponents' recent displays.

"We've got to make sure our bodies and minds are fresh," Watt said. "It is a pretty quick turnaround for us and Argentina pose a similar physical challenge to England.

"They have lost some games in the Rugby Championship, but they were pretty close losses - they could have beaten the All Blacks."

Teams

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matas Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Tomas Lezana

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Bautista Delguy.

Tonga: 15 Telusa Veainu, 14 Viliami Lolohea, 13 Malietoa Hingano, 12 Siale Piutau, 11 David Halaifonua, 10 James Faiva, 9 Sonatane Takulua, 1 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 2 Paul Ngauamo, 3 Ben Tameifuna, 4 Sam Lousi, 5 Halaleva Fifita, 6 Sione Kalamafoni, 7 Zane Kapeli, 8 Maama Vaipulu

Replacements: 16 Sosefo Sakalia, 17 Vunipola Fifita, 18 Ma'afu Fia, 19 Sitiveni Mafi, 20 Nasi Manu, 21 Leon Fukofuka, 22 Latiume Fosita, 23 Cooper Vuna