Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final: Auckland prevail over Canterbury in 100-minute final

Auckland celebrate with the trophy after their hard-fought final victory

Auckland came from behind to halt Canterbury's domination of provincial rugby in New Zealand with a 40-33 victory in a gripping, 100-minute Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final at Eden Park.

The teams were tied at 26-26 at the end of regular time, sending the game into extra-time.

Auckland hit the front for the first time in the 13th additional minute when Leon Fukofuka scored what proved to be the match-winning try.

The decisive score ended an 11-year title drought for Auckland in New Zealand's provincial championship and it is only the second time in 11 years that Canterbury, the base province for the Super Rugby champions Crusaders, have not been crowned the champions.

Auckland secured victory in front of a crowd of 20,130 at Eden Park

Canterbury controlled the match for the first 60 minutes, leading 20-7 at half-time and 26-12 at the three-quarter stage.

After tries by Jordan Trainor and Caleb Clarke saw Auckland draw level, Canterbury hit the front again five minutes into extra-time with a score from Tom Sanders.

But Auckland, who had struggled since last winning the championship, eventually took control in the second period of extra-time when Mike Sosene-Feagai and Fukofuka touched down.

For the eventual winners, Tumua Manu, Akira Ioane, Trainor, Clarke, Sosene-Feagai and Fukofuka scored tries with Harry Plummer landing five conversions.

Canterbury's points came from tries by George Bridge and Sanders as well as a penalty try, with Brett Cameron kicking four penalties and two conversions.