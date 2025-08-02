Australia 22-12 British and Irish Lions: Hosts deny tourists historic series whitewash after play suspended for lightning

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the third Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions in Sydney Highlights of the third Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions in Sydney

Australia denied Andy Farrell's injury-disrupted British and Irish Lions a historic series whitewash in Sydney, securing a 22-12 victory after play was suspended for 37 minutes due to lightning strikes.

Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen and Tate McDermott scored tries for the Wallabies, who led 8-0 at the time of play halting in the 43rd minute, by which point the Lions had already lost captain Maro Itoje, wing Tommy Freeman and lock James Ryan to head injuries.

Such disruption left the tourists with centre Huw Jones on the wing and a less-than-ideal centre pairing of Owen Farrell and Bundee Aki.

Australia 22-12 British and Irish Lions - Score summary Australia - Tries: Pietsch (8), Jorgensen (55), McDermott (71). Cons: Donaldson (56, 72). Pens: Lynagh (34). Lions - Tries: Morgan (62), Stuart (80). Cons: Russell (63).

The Lions had also been clearly bested at scrum and breakdown in torrential rain, and fell 15-0 behind before responding through a Jac Morgan try.

Unlike in Melbourne, there proved too much to do for the Lions to fight back, with replacement McDermott ensuring victory and a 2-1 series score-line - Will Stuart's late try for the tourists purely a consolation.

How the Lions missed out on historic whitewash...

The Lions earned the first big chance of the contest when Tadhg Beirne stole an early lineout and Will Skelton then fell foul of the referee at the breakdown.

The visitors couldn't make use of the territory that came their way, however, as hooker Billy Pollard got over the ball to win the first of numerous breakdown penalties for the hosts.

Australia responded down the other end by driving Hugo Keenan back over his own try-line for a scrum-five, and after relentless attacking, Pietsch flew over for a try in the corner after Joseph Suaalii had drawn in Freeman.

Lynagh missed the conversion wide, and the Lions were soon attacking from five metres out themselves when a clever Finn Russell kick forced Tom Wright to slide into touch.

A big Pietsch tackle on Freeman and breakdown penalty earned by Fraser McReight ended the attack, however.

The turnovers kept coming with Pietsch - brought in for this Test with Harry Potter out injured - at the heart of things again to force a choke tackle. Beirne responded with his second steal of the Test in the 22, though, prompting an almighty 20-player brawl kicked off by Wallabies scrum-half Nic White.

In the 28th minute the Wallabies kicked to the corner instead of a straightforward penalty kick for points, and it proved the wrong call when the Lions forced the maul unplayable to gain possession back.

Itoje was soon gone due to a failed HIA, though, while Aki then knocked on by his try-line as the Lions sought to exit.

From there, oppressive Lions defence forced Australia back, but eventually an offside penalty allowed Lynagh to stretch the home side's lead to 8-0.

Before the half was out, the Lions had one more big attacking chance deep in the 22, but again a breakdown penalty went the way of the hosts, this time by their own try-line.

Freeman was forced off too, leaving Jones on the wing and a Farrell-Aki midfield distinctly lacking pace.

At the start of the second half, more disruption fell the tourists' way when Ryan was knocked out cold attempting to tackle the legs of Skelton, leaving the Lions down to just Beirne and Ollie Chessum as lock options.

Play was soon suspended for over half an hour, and once back under way the recalled Taniela Tupou nearly sprinted in for a try only for a crucial tap-tackle to deny him.

Jones spurned an opportunity down the right after a neat Russell kick to space, before another Lions attack near the 22 produced nothing due to Jamison Gibson-Park knocking on.

Jorgensen - much as he did in the first Test in Brisbane - then scored a try out of nothing to leave the Lions 15-0 behind, displaying his pace to sprint clear after an Aki spillage.

The Lions hit back with their first points via Morgan's 62nd-minute try after a flurry of pick-and-go carries, but sustained Wallabies pressure after Keenan kicked out on the full first saw Ronan Kelleher sin-binned for repeat team penalties, and then McDermott snipe to finish well.

With the result done and dusted the Lions continued to make errors in the conditions before Stuart scored from close range in the final seconds - Russell attempting a drop-goal conversion, which fell well wide.

Sheehan: 'It's gutting to be honest, leaves a sour taste'

British and Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan told Sky Sports:

"It's a bit gutting to be honest. Our aim at the start of the tour was a 3-0 victory and fair play to the Wallabies. They came out firing tonight in extremely physical, tough conditions for everyone but all credit to them.

"What a series. Every game has been close. It is disappointing to be honest. It's not what we wanted tonight and it leaves a bit of a sour taste.

"It's been a one of a kind journey for me."

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson told Sky Sports:

"I'm just so proud of the team. We were hurting but we came out punching in front of 80,000 people - you've got to be proud.

"We know you've spoken before about what it means to wear that jersey. You don't come out here and just go through the motions. We've worn that jersey with pride and got the win.

"For us, it's a great bit of momentum heading into the Rugby Championship. We're off to South Africa in two weeks, which is going to be a heck of a challenge, so it's great to get that boost before going over there."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (L 22-12) Sydney

