Australia 14-28 New Zealand: Clinical All Blacks deny Wallabies in Perth in Rugby Championship finale

Quinn Tupaea scored a brace of tries as New Zealand fended off Australia 28-14 in the Perth wet on Saturday to give themselves a chance of Rugby Championship glory.

The win put the All Blacks top of the table ahead of defending champions South Africa, but the Springboks can claim back-to-back titles with victory over Argentina in Twickenham later on Saturday.

Having replaced the dropped Billy Proctor in the No 13 jersey, Tupaea rewarded coach Scott Robertson's faith with two well-taken tries to put the All Blacks up 17-9 at half-time.

Leroy Carter also crossed for New Zealand early in the opening half, with teammate George Bower coming off the bench to secure a bonus point by barging over for a fourth try seconds after the final hooter.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said it was a "pleasing result" after a difficult campaign.

"We've got a few scars through this Rugby Championship. There are some great lessons for this team to take forward in what it means to put on the back jersey and front every week.

"Probably haven't done that for this Rugby Championship and the ball is in South Africa's court up north.

"As always we just want to make our country proud."

Australia wing Max Jorgensen said after: "A lot of silly errors that we need to get out of our game."

"That's what Test footy is, it's the best of the best, so you can't be making those mistakes. If you want to be the best team in the world you've got to be at your best at every aspect of the game."

Australia skipper Harry Wilson added: "We're not out to be competitive, we're here to win.

"Test footy, it's fine margins and obviously we missed out. We've definitely progressed this Rugby Championship but ultimately we didn't get the results in the last few games which we wanted, which is really disappointing."