Rugby Championship: Canan Moodie scores stunning solo try as South Africa beat Australia

Canan Moodie had a Test debut to remember after he scored an outstanding solo try

Canan Moodie scored a stunning solo try on his Test debut as South Africa beat the Wallabies 24-8 and secured their first win on Australian soil since 2013.

The Springboks made eight changes going into the Test match with injuries hampering their squad, however, they controlled the contest from start to finish.

Damian de Allende opened the scoring for the world champions after nine minutes, before debutant winger Moodie introduced himself to Test rugby in stunning fashion just before half-time.

Australia's only first-half points came from the boot of fly-half Noah Lolesio, and the hosts headed into the interval trailing 12-3.

Forward Franco Mostert surged over early in the second half for South Africa.

The visitors continued to keep Australia at arm's length for the rest of the game, with Makazole Mapimpi putting the cherry on top nine minutes from time. The Wallabies' final response came far too late from Pete Samu.

The bonus-point victory moves the Springboks into second place in the Rugby Championship table behind reigning champions New Zealand.

The All Blacks ended an unprecedented run of three home defeats with a 53-3 thrashing of Argentina earlier in the day on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between Australia and South Africa in Australia Take a look back at the highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between Australia and South Africa in Australia

South Africa went into the contest off the back of a 25-17 defeat at the hands of the Wallabies last time out, but were unrelenting in their work from the first whistle.

The world champions' trademark physicality and determination instantly kept Australia's attacking threats at bay and set their own tone moving forwards.

De Allende's opening try came as a result of a beautiful pop pass from Eben Etzebeth and a quick tap penalty from scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Allende rewarded his team's early work against the Wallabies De Allende rewarded his team's early work against the Wallabies

In an attempt to keep South Africa at bay, Australia's discipline let them down. When lock Matt Philip strayed offside in the build-up to the De Allende try, he paid the price for his team's mounting number of infringements and went to the sin-bin.

Australia weren't able to capitalise on their man advantage though and instead, started to suffer from injury issues.

Hunter Paisami left the field for an HIA and did not return, Noah Lolesio would also leave the field during the match, while replacement forward Taniela Tupou injured himself warming up and was unable to perform.

A penalty from Lolesio after 32 minutes created a four-point game, before Moodie introduced himself to Test rugby on the stroke of half-time.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

When Hendrikse put up a perfectly weighted box-kick, Moodie used his sublime pace and aerial skills to soar above Marika Koroibete and fly over the line.

His team-mates engulfed him after his first Test try and, despite a missed conversion attempt, the five-pointer had handed South Africa a more comfortable 12-3 half-time lead.

Three minutes into the second half, South Africa played all-court rugby to put Franco Mostert over and further intensify their hold on the contest.

From there, they squeezed the Wallabies and the home team's frustration boiled over following Mapimpi's late score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Makazole Mapimpi powered over to score a fourth try for South Africa, but his conduct after caused tensions to rise Makazole Mapimpi powered over to score a fourth try for South Africa, but his conduct after caused tensions to rise

Mapimpi was the orchestrator with an unsportsmanlike shove on Koroibete after he'd grounded the ball, but after both teams squabbled with each other and let their voices be heard.

Following Frans Steyn's wide successful conversion, Mapimpi spent the rest of the match in the sin-bin. Australia's desire to perform for their home crowd led Samu over the line, but it was very much a case of too little and too late.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pete Samu's try came too late for the Wallabies against South Africa Pete Samu's try came too late for the Wallabies against South Africa

What's next?

There are two rounds of this year's Rugby Championship remaining and every match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Australia face their great rivals New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday, September 15, live from 10.45am BST. The two teams will then clash in Auckland on Saturday, September 24.

South Africa travel to Argentina for their remaining two fixtures, taking on Los Pumas on September 17 and September 24.