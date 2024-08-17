Australia 12-30 South Africa: Springboks too strong for Wallabies again in Rugby Championship

Aphelele Fassi was among the tries as South Africa beat Australia in the Rugby Championship again

South Africa maintained their perfect start to the Rugby Championship when they ground out a 30-12 win over Australia in a scrappy contest at a rain-drenched Perth Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Aphelele Fassi and Marco van Staden both scored tries and Malcolm Marx crossed twice in the second half as a much-changed Springboks side backed up their far more convincing victory over the Wallabies last Saturday.

Australia fared better in the physical contest than they had in Brisbane a week ago but rarely threatened the South Africa try-line and had to settle for four penalties from the boot of fly-half Noah Lolesio.

Australia were clearly looking to make a strong start after being blown off the park early in last week's 33-7 loss, and Lolesio got them on the board with his first penalty in the third minute.

The torrential rain made handling difficult and Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and wing Makazole Mapimpi both blew cast-iron try-scoring opportunities by fumbling the greasy ball in the early exchanges.

It was Australia's turn to spill the ball at the breakdown in the 17th minute, and the visitors pounced to score the opening try of the game on the counter-attack.

Quick hands got the ball out to Mapimpi on the left flank and the winger's grubber gave Fassi a straight race against Australia's Andrew Kellaway to the line, the South African winning comfortably to touch down.

The errors continued as Lolesio and Feinberg-Mngomezulu exchanged penalties. The Australian added his third but missed a fourth to leave the Springboks 11-9 ahead at half-time.

Van Staden went over the line from a rolling maul three minutes after the restart, but Lolesio's fourth successful penalty cut the lead back to 18-12 after 47 minutes.

After a few botched efforts, Australia finally got a crosskick right in the 57th minute and teenager Max Jorgensen, making his debut as replacement winger, showed his pace as he carried the ball 40 metres before his chip ahead was blocked.

It was a false dawn, however, as South Africa got the next score, rolling replacement hooker Marx over the line on the back of a maul in the 64th minute.

Australia were reduced to 14 men for the final eight minutes after a second debutant, replacement flanker Sere Uru, was yellow carded and Marx almost immediately scored his second try from another catch-and-drive to end the scoring.

What's next?

World No 1-ranked South Africa next host New Zealand in Johannesburg on Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports (4pm kick-off).

Australia travel to play Argentina in round three of the Rugby Championship, also on Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports (11pm kick-off).

