Australia 25-16 Wales: Stunning late Tom Wright try crucial as Wallabies go 1-0 up in series

Tom Wright scored a wonderful solo try with 11 minutes to go as Australia made sure of victory vs Wales in Sydney

A stunning late Tom Wright try proved crucial as Australia beat Wales 25-16 in Sydney to move 1-0 up in their summer series, live on Sky Sports.

The Wallabies scored further tries through tighthead prop Taniela Tupou and wing Filipo Daugunu in either half, but failed to shake off a stubborn Wales team in a tight contest.

Indeed, the Welsh driving maul proved potent throughout the Test, earning a penalty try for a Wallabies collapse in the first half, and a match-levelling James Botham score with 23 minutes remaining - only for it to be ruled out by the TMO due to obstruction.

Australia 25-16 Wales - Score summary Australia - Tries: Tupou (21), Daugunu (52), Wright (69). Cons: Lolesio (22), Lynagh (70). Pens: Lolesio (7, 15). Wales - Tries: Penalty Try (25). Pens: Thomas (3, 46, 66).

The boots of young fly-halves Noah Lolesio and Ben Thomas kept their sides in play, with only two points separating the teams approaching the final 11 minutes. That was until full-back Wright stepped up to score a fabulous solo try from deep on transition to ensure victory.

What's next?

Wales now head to Melbourne for the second and final Test of the series against Australia on Saturday July 13. That match is live on Sky Sports Action from 10.30am (10.45am kick-off) - with England vs New Zealand live on the same channel just prior.

