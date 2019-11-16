Barbarians 31-33 Fiji: Fiji triumph in Twickenham try-fest

Fiji celebrate their win against the Baa-Baas at Twickenham

Two tries from John Dyer gave Fiji a 33-31 win over the Barbarians in an entertaining encounter at Twickenham.

Three missed conversions from Baa-Baas fly-half Curwin Bosch and two disallowed tries were the difference as a young Fiji side held off a strong Barbarians surge.

John Dyer scores for Fiji

The invitational side scored first through powerhouse centre Mathieu Bastareaud, but Fiji hit back with two converted tries from Enele Malele and Teti Tela. Andre Esterhuizen was next to go over for the Barbarians - Bosch managing to convert this one - but Fiji went into the break 14-12 ahead.

Tendai Mtawarira runs hard for the Baa-baas

In the second half, both Beast Mtawarira - playing in his final international game - and Esterhuizen thought they had scored only for the TMO to rule a dropped ball over the line and, in Esterhuizen's case, just short of the line.

Temo Mayanavanua scores for Fiji

Dyer's two second-half efforts plus Temo Mayanavanua's try kept Fiji ahead and despite late tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Morne Steyn, Fiji hung on for the win.