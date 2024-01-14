Champions Cup: Bath in thrilling comeback win against Racing 92 but Leicester, Saracens thumped

Will Muir scores the bonus-point try in Bath's crucial comeback win against Racing

Bath passed the biggest test of their revival yet by toppling Top 14 leaders Racing 92 29-25 in a win that keeps them in the hunt for home advantage in the Champions Cup round of 16.

It took falling 22-8 behind at the Recreation Ground with just over a quarter left to spark them into action, but they showed their class by hitting back with tries from Alfie Barbeary, Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir.

Muir pounced in the 72nd minute to secure the bonus point and they had to close out the last six minutes with only 14 players after Barbeary was sent off for receiving his second yellow card.

Barbeary was magnificent against the Parisians until he used his elbow when carrying into scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, but he had already done enough to catch England's attention ahead of the Six Nations.

Cokanasiga, Ollie Lawrence, Ben Spencer and Finn Russell were also influential against Stuart Lancaster's Racing, who are hoping to prise Owen Farrell away from Saracens for next season yet have lost all three of their European games this season.

Barbeary's first yellow card came early on for a dangerous tackle on Max Spring and as a result, Racing were the first over through Le Garrec.

Russell's scorching break ultimately took him down a blind ally and the Scot then made an important tackle on Kitione Kamikamica as the try-line beckoned for the number eight.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Bath ignited in flashes, Barbeary showing his gas as he rampaged forward and Russell's hands causing hesitation in the visiting defence, but they were initially unable to capitalise on the half-chances being created.

But then a brilliant move launched by Spencer was rewarded when Thomas du Toit powered over in the corner, with Will Rowlands' yellow card for killing the ball also evidence of the pressure faced by Racing.

Bath trailed 10-8 at the interval, but a subdued start to the second half saw them breached for the second time and it was all too easy as Antoine Gibert's pinpoint kick gave Kamikamica the time to gather and touch down.

The third quarter was all Racing, but to continue a theme of the match Bath's scrum was causing problems, with one set piece penalty enabling them to escape their half.

But the French giants continued to tighten the screw and Henry Arundell was the next to score, although there was a hint of a forward pass during some otherwise classy build-up.

It was a simple run in for Arundell, with Maxime Baudonne doing the key work, and the replacement back row then made a try-saving tackle on Cameron Redpath.

Bath's Joe Cokanasiga gets past the tackle of Racing 92's Siya Kolisi

Bath stayed in the hunt with a close-range try by Barbeary and suddenly the home side were back firing on all cylinders, a combination of dynamic running and crisp passing sending Cokanasiga over.

Spencer added the conversion via the left upright to level the score, but Racing crept back in front when Le Garrec landed a penalty.

Bath showed their magic to conjure a try for Muir, with Barbeary, Lawrence and Redpath involved in the build-up, but Barbeary's second yellow for use of the elbow resulted in a nervy finish for the hosts that they survived.

Leicester lose 100 per cent record against rampant La Rochelle

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Leicester were unable to capitalise on a two-man second-half advantage as they succumbed to a heavy 45-12 defeat to Champions Cup holders La Rochelle at a sold-out Stade Marcel Deflandre.

The previously unbeaten Tigers were outscored seven tries to two by a La Rochelle side seeking their first win in Pool D, with George Martin and Dan Kelly crossing for the visitors and Jamie Shillcock adding a conversion.

For the two-time reigning champions, centre UJ Seuteni and wing Teddy Thomas each scored twice, with Pierre Bourgarit, Will Skelton and Joel Sclavi also touching down. Antoine Hastoy successfully slotted over the extras on five occasions.

The French powerhouses were reduced to 13 men after Skelton and Jonathan Danty were sent to the sin bin within a minute of each other early in the second period, but La Rochelle still managed to assert their dominance and keep

themselves in contention for a last-16 berth.

Bourgarit opened the scoring with a fifth-minute try on an afternoon that also saw the hosts welcome back captain Gregory Alldritt for his first cup appearance of the season.

La Rochelle had two tries on the board before Martin crossed the whitewash for the Tigers' first score after 38 minutes, which Shillcock converted.

Leicester, who had failed to capitalise on La Rochelle lock Ultan Dillane's first-half spell in the sin bin, were also unable to score a single point throughout the two-man advantage when Skelton was binned in the 50th minute before Danty quickly followed.

And by the time Kelly added a 79th-minute consolation it was too little too late for Leicester, who next face Pool 4 leaders Leinster, while La Rochelle travel to Sale where the winner will be guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.

Bordeaux inflict club-record European loss on Saracens

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Saracens suffered a record European defeat as Bordeaux fought back to reach the last 16 following a ruthless display in a 55-15 victory.

An electric start saw the hosts score four tries in the first-half to secure the bonus point as Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries each in a dominant display from Bordeaux, who remain unbeaten in Pool 1.

Owen Farrell put the first points on the board with a penalty kick in the fourth minute, but Bordeaux instantly responded when Bielle-Biarrey sprinted on the wing to cross four minutes later and Matthieu Jalibert added the extras.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports explains why Owen Farrell could be putting his international future at risk with a potential move to French club Racing 92 Sky Sports explains why Owen Farrell could be putting his international future at risk with a potential move to French club Racing 92

They earned their second converted try of the game after 12 minutes when a great piece of pressure saw Romain Buros charge through a gap in the Saracens' defence and touch down to the right of the goalpost before Maxime Lamothe added a third just nine minutes later from the maul.

Bordeaux secured the bonus point after 35 minutes when Jalibert kicked off a brilliant team move, powering through the midfield as they caught Saracens on the break and France winger Penaud finished in the corner.

The hosts picked up where they left off just four minutes into the second half through Nicolas Depoortere and a great move saw Jalibert come in from the inside to touch down between the posts with Maxime Lucu converting.

Penaud earned his second of the game just before the hour mark, with Lucu adding the extras.

Saracens scored their first try of the match five minutes later through Nick Tompkins - with Farrell converting - before adding a second just two minutes later when Theo Dan burst down the left flank to cross.

However, Bordeaux easily reached 50 points with two minutes to go when Farrell's kick was charged down and Pablo Uberti scored from the resulting move before Bielle-Biarrey capped off a dominant performance with the hosts' ninth try of the evening.

The heavy loss means Saracens dropped below Bristol to fifth in the table with one round of games to go.