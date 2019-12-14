Benetton 25-22 Lyon: Italians rally for first Champions Cup win

Benetton fly-half Ian Keatley kicked two penalties and a conversion

Benetton came from behind to edge out Lyon 25-22 and record their first Champions Cup victory since 2015.

The Italians reversed last weekend's 28-0 Pool One thrashing at Lyon as Ian Keatley's two second-half penalties helped them over the line.

Wingers Leonardo Sarto and Monty Ioane both scored early tries for the hosts, but converted scores for Liam Gill and Rudi Wulf put Lyon 14-12 ahead at half-time.

Former Ireland fly-half Keatley kept Benetton in touch before Pierre-Louis Barassi's try gave the French Top 14 leaders hope.

However, but a late converted try from Marco Lazzaroni saw Benetton clinch a superb comeback win.