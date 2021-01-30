Currie Cup final: Arno Botha helps Bulls defeat Sharks 26-19 after extra-time

Arno Botha scored the winning try for the Bulls in extra-time

Arno Botha was the hero for the Bulls as they clinched the Currie Cup for the first time since 2009 with a 26-19 victory over the Sharks in the final.

Replacement Botha scored two tries at Loftus Versfeld, including the game-clinching score two minutes from the end of the second half of extra-time in a match that stretched almost three hours, having been interrupted in the first half due to lightning strikes close to the ground.

Both teams missed kickable penalties in the game, which finished 19-19 after 80 minutes, with Sharks fly-half Curwin Bosch particularly wasteful as he sent five wide of the posts, having had opportunities to wrap up the title in normal time, and Chris Smith missing a chance to win it for the Bulls with the final act of normal time.

An infringement at the breakdown allowed Bosch the opportunity to kick the Sharks into the lead with six minutes gone and he duly did so from around 40 metres out.

Four minutes later, Morne Steyn missed a chance to draw the Bulls level with a penalty from closer to halfway and opposite number Bosch was unable to land one from a similar distance soon after following his side's pack winning a penalty at a scrum.

Former international Steyn did notch the Bulls' first points with a long-range penalty in the 14th minute, though, and then added a second on the back of another miss by Bosch to edge his side ahead.

Play was then held up due to lightning within 7km of the ground with 15 minutes of the first half to go, but when the final eventually resumed it was just three minutes before Bosch landed his second penalty of the afternoon.

A high tackle on Cornal Hendricks as the Bulls attacked from a scrum led to Steyn kicking the Bulls back in front in the 32nd minute, with Bosch seeing a drop-goal attempt and another penalty go wide of the mark.

However, with just under two minutes to go until the break, the Sharks launched an attack from a scrum inside the 22 which saw Aphele Fassi send winger Nkosi diving over in the right corner for a try converted by Bosch.

The game opened up in the second period with the Bulls largely dominating possession and finally getting reward as Botha burrowed over the try-line from close range to close the gap to three points.

A penalty by replacement Smith drew the home side level with a minute to play, but he spurned the chance to claim the win when he missed a kickable penalty after the hooter at the end of the game.

However, Botha spared his blushes late on in extra-time as the Bulls backed up their Super Rugby Unlocked triumph with Currie Cup glory.