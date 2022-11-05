England reach Rugby World Cup final with nail-biting win over Canada

Shaunagh Brown celebrates at the final whistle after England beat Canada 26-19 in their Rugby World Cup semi-final

England booked their place in the women's Rugby World Cup final with a nail-biting 26-19 win over Canada at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday, with a length-of-the-field try by Abby Dow swinging the game in the two-time champions' favour.

The tournament favourites, who will be playing in a sixth straight final, extended their record winning streak to 30 games. They will face defending champions New Zealand next Saturday, with the game kicking off at 6.30am UK time. The Black Ferns booked their place in the final with an equally nervy 25-24 win over France.

Abby Dow scored England's crucial third try after a spectacular length-of-the-field run

England's trademark dominance at the line-out saw them put the first points on the board eight minutes into the game when Marlie Packer touched down from the back of the rolling maul.

The number one ranked side in the world then showed their all-round attacking prowess as full-back Helena Rowland sprinted towards the Canadian line before offloading for winger Dow to score in the corner.

England's scoresheet Tries: Packer (9), Dow (15, 50)

Cons: Scarratt (10)

Pens: Scarratt (40, 43, 71)

Canada reduced the deficit against the run of play when scrum-half Justine Pelletier burst through the English line to clip a grubber kick into space and Karen Paquin left the defence in her wake to touch down.

That try ignited the Canadian challenge and, with four minutes left in the half, Kevin Rouet's side were level.

From a line-out deep in English territory, Canada put the defence under pressure and as the ball was moved wide Alysha Corrigan collected a looping pass to score.

A pair of penalties either side of the break from Emily Scarratt put the English back in front, but it was Dow who dented Canada's hopes 10 minutes into the second half.

England turned determined defence into devastating attack within seconds when Claudia MacDonald received the ball behind her own try line before bursting towards the halfway line and feeding Dow, who used her searing pace to outstrip the Canadian defenders and score in the corner.

Tyson Beukeboom's try with 12 minutes remaining gave the Canadians hope but another Scarrett penalty restored England's seven-point lead, which they held to the whistle.

England will face holders and hosts New Zealand in next Saturday's final

Hunter: We dug deep | 'Canada were relentless'

"It was incredible," England captain Sarah Hunter said after the game. "We've come here to get into that game next week, but boy did Canada really test us.

"Right down to the wire it went, so proud of the way the team dug in at the end. Canada were relentless, they came and they came and they came and the girls just put their bodies on the line.

"We were desperate to get into that final next week."

She added: "We're a team that realises we haven't won anything yet. We'll save celebrating until if we get the result we want next week.

Zoe Harrison celebrates England's Rugby World Cup semi-final win against Canada in Auckland

"You can see what it meant to the girls afterwards. We've got our job done, we'll enjoy it, but the big statement is next week. That's where our focus has to move to.

"It was a tough game out there. Recovery is absolutely key now. We need to be as fresh and as ready to go as possible."

Canada captain Sophie de Goede was full of praise for here side's valiant effort. "There was no difference in talent out there today," she said.

"Just imagine what we could do with more games and more resources. I'm really proud to be Canadian and there's a bright future ahead of us."

Middleton: England must step up their game for final

England head coach Simon Middleton knows his side's hardest test still awaits despite the Red Roses' battling win over Canada in their semi-final at Eden Park.

"We came here to get into the final, and we had to do it by hook or by crook today," he said

"Canada were absolutely brilliant, they just don't make mistakes with the ball and put you under a lot of pressure.

"We have a bit of work to do this week in terms of putting our game back together because we didn't play well today."

Middleton later added: "We had a great start and set the blueprint of keeping the ball, but then we missed a few opportunities, and invited them into the game.

"They are a good side with spirit and character, and tough players who keep going.

"I am proud of our players because they fought hard. We got into the final, and that's all that matters."