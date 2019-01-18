Edinburgh 19-10 Montpellier: Edinburgh into quarter-finals

Blair Kinghorn of Edinburgh Rugby runs with the ball

Edinburgh beat Montpellier 19-10 to reach the European Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.

Victory ensured Glasgow, who face already qualified Saracens on Saturday, will also make the quarters either as Pool 3 winners or as one of the best three runners-up from the five groups.

Furthermore, Friday's result at Murrayfield allowed defending champions Leinster and Racing 92 to move into the quarter-finals before the rest of the weekend's final batch of group games.

Fly-half Jaco van der Walt kicked Edinburgh 9-0 ahead before his fellow South African and Montpellier lock Jacques du Plessis drove over for a converted try for the French side on the brink of half-time.

Jacques du Plessis scored Montpellier's first try

Veteran kicker Ruan Pienaar, 34, nudged Montpellier ahead with a penalty early in the second half for a 10-9 lead but Edinburgh's greater possession eventually told.

Van der Welt was successful with another penalty before Edinburgh grabbed their first try just on the hour mark.

Winger Darcy Graham crossed in the corner after his forwards created the opening with a ruthless drive and maul with Van der Welt converting.