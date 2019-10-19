England 40-16 Australia: Eddie Jones' side book first RWC semi-final since 2007
England will contest their semi-final against either New Zealand or Ireland in Yokohama on Saturday October 26
By Michael Cantillon at Oita Stadium
Last Updated: 19/10/19 11:41am
England booked a first Rugby World Cup semi-final place for 12 years on Saturday with a 40-16 thrashing of Australia in Oita.
The Wallabies had more than their fair share of the play, but England proved clinical with tries from Jonny May (two), Kyle Sinckler and Anthony Watson, as well as four Owen Farrell penalties - the skipper finishing 100 per cent off the tee.
Australia notched their points via a superb Marika Koroibete try and the boot of Christian Lealiifano (three penalties), but were outdone by England in the turnover stakes, which ultimately proved crucial.
Eddie Jones' side extended their winning run over the Wallabies to seven Tests - stretching back to the last World Cup in 2015 - and will now face the winner of Saturday's other quarter-final between New Zealand and Ireland next Saturday in Yokohama for a place in the final.
Australia registered the opening points of the quarter-final when Billy Vunipola was penalised for a high tackle and Lealiifano drove home from 38 metres for 3-0 on 12 minutes.
But England pressure told on 18 minutes down the left wing as May dived over on his 50th England appearance, with the Wallabies defence sucked narrow. Three minutes later, he scored again as Slade intercepted a David Pocock pass on his own 22, strode clear and intelligently clipped ahead.
The bounce was kind for May, and he was too quick for Samu Kerevi, diving over. Farrell, as he did for the opener, converted exquisitely off the touchline.
Attempting another interception in a defensive position on 26 minutes, Slade was then caught offside and Lealiifano tapped over from close range to reduce the deficit to 14-6.
England responded with a penalty of their own, but Australia would have the final say of the half as Sinckler gave away a penalty for collapsing the scrum leaving the half-time score 17-9.
Three minutes into the second period, Koroibete finished a stunning move after Reece Hodge had found Jordan Petaia with a long, raking pass and the 19-year-old fed Koroibete with an inside ball.
But England's response was instant. May and Watson made the in-roads with incisive running, before scrum-half Ben Youngs produced a stunning flat miss-pass for Sinckler to take on the run and romp over the line.
Farrell extended the England lead to 11 points on 51 minutes before Australia twice turned down routine shots at goal for attacking set-pieces.
It all proved in vain when Sinckler ripped back possession from Naisarani metres from his own try-line before Genia knocked on at the next ruck near halfway after England's clearance kick.
Youngs knocked on in the act of attempting to score in the corner on 64 minutes, but the scrum-half had darted on penalty advantage, allowing Farrell to kick over three more points as a result of a Rory Arnold side-entry at the maul.
Farrell struck again off the tee after another Australia maul infringement with seven minutes left, before Watson claimed an intercept try off a long Beale pass late on to inflate the scoreline further. The final stages did bring about a potential worry for Jones though, as try scorer May appeared to go straight down the tunnel with a hamstring injury.
The Good
This was a strange game. Australia dominated possession (64 per cent), gained far more metres in attack (568m to England's 274m), made double the carries (151 to 71) and had more gain-line success (57 to 36).
England turned over ball in critical areas at crucial moments though and were more clinical in attack.
Jones' back-row of Curry, Underhill and Vunipola outshined Pocock, Hooper and Naisarani - the area in which the Wallabies are usually stronger - and that won the Test.
That ability to turn over ball, protect it, and then unleash May, Slade, Tuilagi and Watson was match-defining.
Farrell's kicking - a concern against Argentina - was exemplary. He did not look likely to miss from anywhere - form needed from a 10 to win a World Cup.
The Bad
The flip side is that if England give as much possession to the All Blacks or Ireland, they will almost certainly be beaten.
Give those sides that spell of time on the ball, that opportunity to gain metres and create line-breaks and defeat is a near-inevitability. An alternative game-plan is required.
Discpline will also be a concern for Jones, having conceded eight penalties but five within their own half.
And lastly, injuries. If May does have a hamstring complaint - having pulled up when chasing Koroibete back late on, iced it and then gone down the tunnel to leave England with 14 - that would be a disaster.
The wing is playing the rugby of his life.
Stat of the Test
24 - @EnglandRugby's 24-point victory was their joint biggest Test win against Australia, in fact their three biggest victories against the Wallabies have come under Eddie Jones. Masterful.#RWC2019 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/NugKbW99tB— OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 19, 2019
Tweets of the day
Just the 16 points off on my first prediction. How good were England... 😳— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) October 19, 2019
2 - Jonny May is the first @EnglandRugby player to score two tries in a @rugbyworldcup knockout match since Rory Underwood and Will Carling both crossed twice against New Zealand in the 1995 semi-final. Quickfire.#RWC2019 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/4ktuKC8DBN— OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 19, 2019
Christian Lealiifano, a player who has overcome a huge amount to be back playing rugby at the top level, shares a special moment with his son after a tough loss to England in Oita. #RWC2019 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/nE4hlAs4Wm— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 19, 2019