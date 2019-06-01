England XV vs Barbarians preview: Youngsters have work cut out at Twickenham

Charles Piutau will be one to watch for the Barbarians

A young England XV will have their work cut out for them against a star-studded Barbarians side on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The invitational side contains a total of 478 caps compared to the five contained in the England XV's starting line-up - all of which are held by No 8 Teimana Harrison.

England vs Barbarians Live on

Wales' Rhys Webb and Richard Hibbard are present for the Baa-Baas alongside a total of five All Blacks including Charles Piutau at full-back. Steven Luatua makes up a formidable back row teaming up with Springbok Francois Louw and Fiji's Viliame Mata.

Joe Marler is one of two English players named in the Barbarians' starting XV with Gloucester's hard-running inside-centre Mark Atkinson honouring the Barbarians' tradition of picking an uncapped player.

Marler makes his first appearance against the team he played for 59 times until announcing his international retirement last year in order to spend more time with his family.

3:55 Former England international Joe Marler gets set to face England this Sunday but he refused to play down the possibility of an England recall Former England international Joe Marler gets set to face England this Sunday but he refused to play down the possibility of an England recall

Barbarians head coach Pat Lam will be hoping for a result similar to 2018 where the Barbarians produced a master class in attacking rugby to beat England 63-45.

"We've got really good experience across the board and it's great that there are nine different countries represented," said Lam.

"Overall we've selected experience and size up front, exciting players who can make things happen from nothing, and we have some firepower out wide.

2:34 Pat Lam gives the inside scoop on the 15 players who will face England XV at Twickenham on Sunday Pat Lam gives the inside scoop on the 15 players who will face England XV at Twickenham on Sunday

"This is a unique team with quality players and it will only play together this one time. So as per last year, I'll be setting out to get our preparation right on and off the field to ensure we come together as brothers in a short amount of time to hopefully be a world-class team on Sunday."

Josh Beaumont, in his fourth Barbarians fixture, will captain England XV with Bath Rugby's Elliott Stooke named alongside him in the second row.

Joe Marchant, scorer of 11 Premiership tries for his club this season, is named at centre outside Johnny Williams at 12.

Joe Marchant has had an impressive season for Quins and will start for England against the Baa-Baas

Marcus Smith, who has regularly trained with the England senior side in recent seasons, will play at 10 with former England U20 Alex Mitchell named at half-back.

Smith rejected the chance to direct England U20s' bid to reclaim the junior world championship title due to his desire for a stiffer challenge against the Baa-Baas.

Smith is unlikely to play any role at this year's World Cup unless Owen Farrell, George Ford and Danny Cipriani are struck by injury, but he could be selected in Eddie Jones' initial training squad.

3:27 England fly-half Marcus Smith spoke to James Gemmell ahead of his first start for a senior England team as they face the Barbarians on Sunday England fly-half Marcus Smith spoke to James Gemmell ahead of his first start for a senior England team as they face the Barbarians on Sunday

To prove he has what it takes to be considered a fringe contender for Japan 2019, the 20-year-old Harlequins fly-half must thrive opposite All Black Colin Slade.

"I had a call last week from England saying this opportunity was available," said Smith ahead of the non-cap international at Twickenham.

"I spoke long and hard with my family and decided it was one opportunity I couldn't miss. It was all my decision. I am massively excited for the weekend.

"It was down to the fact that it was a senior England opportunity at Twickenham against the Barbarians, who are obviously packed with superstars. It's going to be unbelievable."

Jim Mallinder, the RFU's pathway performance coach who has taken on the role of preparing the England XV for a tricky annual fixture, welcomes Smith's availability.

"It's been decided that he will play against the Barbarians, which is really exciting," Mallinder said.

"Marcus has already done an U20s world championships, so the view was let's have a look at him against an international XV, which will clearly be a level up for him. We'll see where he goes from there."

England XV:15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Piers O'Conor, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 Elliott Stooke, 5 Josh Beaumont (c), 6 Alex Dombrandt, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Teimana Harrison



Replacements: 16 Tommy Taylor, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Will Spencer, 20 Tom Ellis, 21 Ben White, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Ben Loader

Barbarians: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Niyi Adeolokun, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Mark Atkinson, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Colin Slade, 9 Rhys Webb, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Richard Hibbard, 3 John Afoa, 4 James Horwill (c), 5 Chris Vui, 6 Steven Luatua, 7 Francois Louw, 8 Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16 David Heffernan, 17 Piere Schoeman, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Facundo Isa, 20 Liam Messam, 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Brock James, 23 Filipo Nakosi