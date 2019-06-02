England Women 40-14 Barbarians Women: Red Roses claim dominant win in history-maker

Poppy Cleall scored one of six tries as the Red Roses comfortably beat the Baa-Baas at Twickenham

England Women swept aside the Barbarians with a six-try, 40-14 victory at Twickenham on Sunday in a history-making first ever meeting between the two sides.

Simon Middleton's charges scored first-half tries through Lark Davies (two), Hannah Botterman and Poppy Cleall in a dominant opening 40 minutes, going in 28-0 ahead at the break.

The Barbarians responded with second half tries from England's Emily Wood and New Zealand's Fiao'o Fa'amausili, but Davies then completed her hat-trick for the hosts, while Kelly Smith added a sixth score.

An England men's XV next take on a Barbarians side coached by Bristol's Pat Lam at Twickenham on Sunday with a 3.30pm kick off, live on Sky Sports Action.

