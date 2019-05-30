England's Emily Scarratt expects tough test from Barbarians at Twickenham

Emily Scarratt expects a tough game for England against the Barbarians

Emily Scarratt expects England to face a variety of challenges when they play their historic match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

The encounter marks the first time the Red Roses and the Baa-Baas have met in a women's game, with the invitation side including numerous experienced internationals from these shores and beyond.

World Cup winners Danielle Waterman, Ceri Large and Tamara Taylor are among the English contingent who will be lining up for the Barbarians, along with the world's most-capped women's player Rochelle Clark plus players from New Zealand, Australia, France, Wales and the USA.

England Women vs Barbarians Women Live on

Scarratt will only be a spectator for the match due to suffering a dislocated thumb in Loughborough Lightning's Tyrells Premier 15s semi-final defeat, but she is in no doubt as to what her England team-mates will have to contend with.

"You've got quality players playing in a team where they're essentially told to throw the ball around and express themselves - it's quite a dangerous combination," Scarratt told Sky Sports.

"We've obviously never played in a Barbarians game before, but they're tough games to get mentally right because the Barbarians play in a certain way.

Danielle Waterman is one of the England players who will be lining up for the Barbarians

"Everyone knows how they will approach it and what their week will look like, all of the off-field stuff which comes with being a Barbarian.

"For us, it's deadly serious. It's about prepping as well as we can for a really tough summer tour, so we've got to make sure we're in the right head-space for it."

Following this match, England head to San Francisco for the Super Series, where they will face New Zealand, Canada, USA and France in the round-robin tournament.

Really proud and honoured to be selected into this special group. ..something I could have only dreamed of as I watched the @Barbarian_FC teams, over the years, play with enjoyment and freedom. #Baabaas #dreams #whatasquad https://t.co/brLtmbSDHh — Tamara Taylor (@Timmytammy8) May 21, 2019

That gets underway with a match against the host nation on June 28 and Scarratt sees this weekend's game against the Barbarians as vital preparation for what she expects to be a tough tournament.

"It's going to be brutal," Scarratt said. "They're the best teams in the world, for one, but also the way they the play the game they're the most physical teams in the world.

"You're not going to have a reprieve somewhere where you can ease back a little bit or rest some players. It's going to be really tough, but at the same time an amazing opportunity to pit ourselves against the best players in the world, away from home.

Emily Scarratt and her England team-mates will come up againt New Zealand again in the Super Series

"It's an important experience for us and a lot of the new girls who maybe haven't experienced that before."

England squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), Hannah Botterman (Saracens), Jo Brown (Loughborough Lightning), Rowena Burnfield (Richmond), Poppy Cleall (Saracens), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Ladies), Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries), Chloe Edwards (Harlequins), Rosie Galligan (Saracens), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Clara Nielson (Bristol Bears), Ellena Perry (Saracens), Abbie Scott (Harlequins)

Backs: Zoe Harrison (Saracens), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), Claudia Macdonald (Wasps), Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears Women), Leanne Riley (Harlequins), Emily Scott (Harlequins), Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Lagi Tuima (Bristol Bears), Carys Williams (Loughborough Lightning)

Barbarians squad

Forwards: Rochelle Clark (Wasps and England), Dalena Dennison (Warringah and Australia), Fiao'o Fa'amausili (Auckland Marist and New Zealand), Carmen Farmer (Glendale and USA), Linda Itunu (Ponsonby and New Zealand), Laura Keates (Worcester Valkyries and England), Heather Kerr (Darlington MP and England), Justine Lavea (Ardmore Marist and New Zealand), Claire Malloy (Wasps and Ireland), Gaelle Mignot (Montpellier and France), Tamara Taylor (Darlington MP and England), Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch and New Zealand)

Backs: Kayla Ahki (Unattached), Hannah Casey (Saracens and Ireland), Tova Derk (Wasps), Georgina Gulliver (Saracens and England), Jasmine Joyce (Worcester Valkyries and Wales), Kristina Sue (Manawatu Cyclones and New Zealand), Ceri Large (Gloucester Hartpury and England), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere and Ireland), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears and Wales), Danielle Waterman (Wasps and England), Emily Wood (Gloucester Hartpury and England)