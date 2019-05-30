QUIZ: Put your England vs Barbarians knowledge to the test!

The Barbarians return to Twickenham to take on England, live on Sky Sports

The most exclusive rugby club, the Barbarians, take to the Twickenham turf this weekend to face England.

The Baa-Baas are back, and you can catch them taking on England live on Sky Sports Action from 2.45pm on Sunday, but how much do you really know about them?

England vs Barbarians Live on

The Barbarians are synonymous with attacking rugby and the class of 2019 is no different, with Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman and Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson among four uncapped players in a 23 representing nine countries under head coach Pat Lam.

A magnificent Barbarians display, inspired by Chris Ashton, saw the invitational side put nine tries past England in a 63-45 victory at a dazzled Twickenham last year.

Take on our quiz to see how much you know about this fixture down the years and more!