Joe Marler named in the Barbarians squad to face England

Joe Marler has been named in the Barbarians squad to face England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Harlequins and former England prop, who retired from Test rugby last year, is included alongside club-mate and Australia international James Horwill, who will make his final professional rugby appearance in the game.

Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman and Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson are among four uncapped players in a 23 representing nine countries under head coach Pat Lam, who masterminded the Baa-Baas' record 63-45 victory over England last year.

Lam said: "This is a unique team with quality players and it will only play together this one time.

"So as per last year, I'll be setting out to get our preparation right on and off the field to ensure we come together as brothers in a short amount of time to hopefully be a world-class team on Sunday."

FORWARDS: Joe Marler (Harlequins & England), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), John Afoa (Bristol Bears & New Zealand), Finlay Bealham (Connacht & Ireland), David Heffernan (Connacht & Ireland), Richard Hibbard (Dragons & Wales), James Horwill (Harlequins & Australia), Chris Vui (Bristol Bears & Samoa), Steven Luatua (Bristol Bears & New Zealand), Facundo Isa (Toulon & Argentina), Liam Messam (Toulon & New Zealand), Viliame Mata (Edinburgh & Fiji), Francois Louw (Bath & South Africa).

BACKS: Rhys Webb (Toulon & Wales), Rhodri Williams (Dragons & Wales), Colin Slade (Pau & New Zealand), Brock James (Bordeaux Begles), Mark Atkinson (Gloucester), Malakai Fekitoa (Toulon & New Zealand), Filipo Nakosi (Toulon), Taqele Naiyaravoro (Northampton Saints & Australia), Niyi Adeolokun (Connacht & Ireland), Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears & New Zealand).