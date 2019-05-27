Harlequins' Marcus Smith in England squad to face Barbarians

Marcus Smith has been named in the England squad to face Barbarians

Jim Mallinder has named Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith in his England squad to face the Barbarians on Sunday.

Smith's inclusion means the 20-year-old will not now travel to Argentina with the England squad for the World Rugby U20s Championship.

Mallinder has also included four players from both Bath and Northampton in the squad who will face the Baa-Baas at Twickenham.

Bath quartet Tom Dunn, Tom Ellis, Beno Obano and Elliott Stooke will be joined by the Saints' Teimana Harrison, Paul Hill, Ehren Painter and Alex Mitchell in a 23-man party for the Quilter Cup match.

Jim Mallinder will take charge of England against the Barbarians

There are no players from Saracens or Exeter in Mallinder's squad with both teams contesting the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Seven other clubs will also be represented with Sale and Harlequins contributing three players each, Leicester, Wasps, Newcastle and Bristol two and London Irish one.

FORWARDS: Josh Beaumont, Ben Curry (both Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn, Tom Ellis (both Bath), Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks), Teimana Harrison, Paul Hill (both Northampton Saints), Beno Obano (Bath), Ehren Painter (Northampton Saints), Will Spencer (Leicester), Elliott Stooke (Bath), Tommy Taylor (Wasps).

BACKS: Josh Bassett (Wasps), Simon Hammersley (Newcastle), Ben Loader (London Irish), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Piers O'Conor (Bristol), Callum Sheedy (Bristol), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben White (Leicester), Johnny Williams (Newcastle).