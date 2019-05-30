Will Greenwood's rugby podcast: Joe Marler, Emily Scarratt and Premiership final preview

On this week's podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox preview England's clash with the Barbarians, including interviews with Red Rose Emily Scarratt and Joe Marler, and preview the Premiership final.

This Sunday's clash at Twickenham sees Marler facing England as a Baa-Baas player and we speak to the Harlequins prop as he prepares to go up against some familiar faces.

It will be an historic day for the England Women too as they prepare to face the Barbarians for the first time and Red Roses icon Scarratt gives her thoughts ahead of the encounter.

Ahead of Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership final on Saturday, our duo preview the title-decider - will we have a repeat of last year's showpiece event?

And there is a review of the PRO14 Final where one member of the panel thinks that, for once, Nigel Owens got it wrong by not sending off Rob Kearney.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast and to subscribe!