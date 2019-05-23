Joe Marler set to face England with Barbarians in Quilter Cup clash

Joe Marler is set to feature for the Barbarians against England

Joe Marler will be back on the international stage at Twickenham next month, this time lining up against England after being confirmed in the Barbarians squad for the Quilter Cup clash on Sunday, June 2.

The 28-year-old prop called time on his international career in September last year, having earned 59 caps for England since making his debut against South Africa in 2012.

Harlequins prop Marler faced off against the famous invitation team for England in this fixture last year, which the Baa-Baas won 63-45, and is now looking forward to having the chance to pull on the black and white hooped shirt.

"Playing for the Barbarians is something I never thought would happen so I'm really excited to be involved - it's a bit of dream come true," Marler said.

"I've played against them for England, most recently last year, but it didn't cross my mind that I'd get an invitation so I'm delighted to have been approached."

Marler is one of a number of big names Barbarians coach Pat Lam has at his disposal for the match, which is live on Sky Sports.

Charles Piutau, Facu Isa, Liam Messam, Viliame Mata, Steven Luatua, Chris Vui, John Afoa, Malakai Fekitoa, Josua Tuisova, Rhys Webb and Filipo Nakosi have already accepted invitations to play as well.

"I'm really looking forward to running out at Twickenham again, but there's also a bit of trepidation about walking into the Barbarians team room," Marler said.

"It'll be like the first day at school when you're setting out to make a good impression. I know a few people like John Afoa, but I'm sure I'll have to win the others over."