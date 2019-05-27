Team of the Week: the best combined XV from the northern and southern hemisphere

Cian Healy and Nick Tompkins both produced outstanding contributions for their respective sides

The best performers from the Premiership, Super Rugby, Top 14 and PRO14 in our latest team of the week.

15. Kini Murimurivalu (La Rochelle)

The Fijian made 15 carries - more than any other player - as La Rochelle secured a top-six finish in Top 14 by plundering 81 points past Bordeaux.

Murimurivalu scored two tries, beat seven defenders and made three clean breaks during a lively display to underline his credentials ahead of the World Cup.

14. Tom O'Flaherty (Exeter)

Picked ahead of Olly Woodburn against Northampton Saints, O'Flaherty made a game-high 82 metres off nine carries, beat six defenders, had one clean break and scored one scintillating solo try as the Chiefs roared into into the Gallagher Premiership final.

The Chiefs lived up to expectations in their 42-12 win, and O'Flaherty put them in control by making it two tries in three minutes soon after the restart, running from inside his own half to outpace Dan Biggar for a superb solo score.

13. Tevita Kuridrani (Brumbies)

Kuridrani is set to extend his stay in Australia after the World Cup, and he marked that boost for the Brumbies with another top-class performance as he ran in three tries in his side's 22-10 victory over the Bulls at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

1:52 Tevita Kuridrani scored his first Super Rugby hat-trick as his Brumbies side ran out 22-10 victors over the Bulls in Canberra Tevita Kuridrani scored his first Super Rugby hat-trick as his Brumbies side ran out 22-10 victors over the Bulls in Canberra

Remarkably, Kuridrani has not played Test rugby since November 2017, but a stricter regime has allowed him to shed weight and add strength and power to his game. On Friday, he beat five defenders, made four clean breaks, 53 metres in attack and eight tackles.

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens)

Tompkins struck in the third quarter of Saracens' 44-19 victory over Gloucester at Allianz Park, having come on as a replacement for injured captain Brad Barritt after 32 minutes.

The centre was part of the England U20 side captained by Maro Itoje that won the Junior World Championship in 2014, yet his career has developed less spectacularly compared to his team-mate.

Nick Tompkins came to the fore for Saracens in the Premiership semi-final

But the 24-year-old propelled Saracens into the Gallagher Premiership final with a brilliant hat-trick, 81 metres gained and six defenders beaten to leave Mark McCall with plenty to consider heading into next season.

11. Vincent Rattez (La Rochelle)

Rattez's first try was a simple finish in the corner, while there was a degree of good fortune about his third, but the try in between was all of his own making.

Collecting the ball deep in his own half, the 27-year-old chased his own expertly measured kick to collect and score under the posts.

Vincent Rattez, left, shone for La Rochelle in their thrashing of Bordeaux

With nine carries, one turnover, two defenders beaten and four clean breaks, Bordeaux simply could not handle him.

10. Joe Simmonds (Exeter)

Simmonds enjoyed a 100 per cent success rate off the tee and produced a glorious try by selling two Northampton defenders before dotting down.

The fly-half, who made nine tackles and secured one turnover, was chief orchestrator with the ball in hand, and in scoring his side's second try, showed he has the ability to punch holes in even the best of defences.

9. Ben Spencer (Saracens)

Spencer was in imperious form off the back of the helping Saracens to European Champions Cup glory, and Eddie Jones will see him as a viable alternative to Ben Youngs at No 9 in Japan.

Spencer was deservedly named man of the match, with his outstanding kicking part of fruitful kick-to-compete game plan.

1. Cian Healy (Leinster)

After committing his immediate future with the Irish Rugby Football Union and Leinster by signing a new two-year contract, Healy capped a fine week by scoring a vital try get his side back into the PRO14 final as Glasgow were beaten 18-15 on Saturday.

Cian Healy's impressive scrummaging and carrying stood out in his display

The 31-year-old was part of a scrum that operated at 100 per cent, and for his try, the Blues put the squeeze on in vintage Leinster style.

Recycling the ball through ruck after ruck - 17 in total - they inched their way forward before Healy squeezed his way over. With a total of 13 tackles, 12 carries, this was another huge effort from the prop.

2. Youri Delhommel (Montpellier)

Having been a revelation for second-tier Massy last season, Delhommel's stock has steadily risen in his first campaign at Montpellier, and the hooker showed a fine turn of pace off the lineout in the build up to his first of two tries against Clermont.

The 23-year-old showed great support to earn the eventual score, and his second was a more routine set piece, as he emerged from the back of a maul to crash over to help his side secure a top six finish in the Top 14 with a dramatic 28-27 win.

Youri Delhommel found gaps in the Clermont defence as Montpellier secured a fine away win

During Delhommel's 80-minute shift, he made seven tackles, and registered a 90 per cent lineout on his own throw, losing just one.

3. Vincent Koch (Saracens)

Having been called upon very early into the Heineken Champions Cup final, Koch built on that fine display with another immaculate performance to help Saracens brush aside Gloucester at Allianz Park.

The absence of Titi Lamositele has hardly been felt, with Koch showing his worth before being withdrawn just shy of the hour-mark, his relentless tackles and one fine turnover nearly capped by a try of his own.

4. Scott Fardy (Leinster)

Fardy is not going to miss out on a place in the Wallabies World Cup squad without a fight.

Instrumental in Leinster's superb defence of their PRO14 title, the 34-year-old showcased his ability to dictate the tempo with a strong command of the maul, scrapping his way to double figures in the tackle count before the interval.

Scott Fardy puts the squeeze on Glasgow's Stuart Hogg during Leinster's win

Glasgow's problems at the breakdown were largely due to the Australian's disruptions, with one thud into Adam Hastings the highlight of another hugely impressive all-round outing.

5. James Ryan (Leinster)

Is there anything this second row cannot do? Here was another bullish display full of energy. He bothered Glasgow from start to finish, making 12 carries to never be far from the heart of the action.

His decision-making on the lineout was on point, and alongside Rhys Ruddock, he made the most tackles (25).

6. Maro Itoje (Saracens)

At the business end of the competition, Saracens looked to their big players to make a statement, and the England lock duly delivered.

Maro Itoje sets up a try for Ben Spencer during Saracens' win over Gloucester

In laying on Spencer's try, Willi Heinz is perhaps still wondering how Itoje got away from him, but it was a superb break.

Not content with the assist, the 24-year-old made more tackles than any other player (24), beat four defenders as part of 10 carries and secured one turnover for good measure.

7. Don Armand (Exeter)

Six years ago, Armand was a little-known back rower who could not even get into the the Stormers Super Rugby side, but having surpassed 100 appearances for Exeter, the 30-year-old is playing the best rugby of his career.

This was just another industrious day at the office for the Chiefs flanker, making 16 tackles - more than any team-mate - as well as taking two lineouts and one turnover.

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Big shift from Fagerson, but you expect nothing less from the precocious 20-year-old.

Sean Cronin will still be feeling the effects of a monstrous hit shortly after the interval, by which stage he had already powered over for his side's opening try.

With 27 tackles made, this Warrior did not deserve to be on the losing side, shining against one of Europe's best teams. Fagerson also completed 16 carries, and won the penalty which set up a tense finale.