Leinster retain the PRO14 title with win over Glasgow

Leinster celebrate with the cup after the Guinness PRO14 Final

Leinster claimed their sixth PRO14 title with a hard-fought 18-15 win over Glasgow at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Leo Cullen knew his powerhouse Dubliners would be up against it as they took on Warriors in their own city and the vast majority of the record 47,128 crowd at Parkhead were cheering on Dave Rennie's team.

But with their trademark grinding, relentless manner, Leinster smothered their rivals into submission and claimed victory thanks to tries from Gary Ringrose and Cian Healy.

Garry Ringrose on the attack for Leinster

Stuart Hogg was making his last appearance for Glasgow but there was no fairytale ending for the Scotland star, who had a kick charged down as Ringrose scored then found himself the victim of an shocking mid-air take-out by former British and Irish Lions team-mate Rob Kearney, as substitute Grant Stewart's 75th-minute try proved too little too late for the Scottish side.

The tempo at the beginning was befitting of the occasion as both teams came out swinging.

Warriors were given a let-off when Jack Conan dropped the ball just as Leinster looked set to carve their way in for the opening score.

Jonathan Sexton was not so fortunate as his miscued pass handed Glasgow the opening score 14 minutes in.

Tommy Seymour did brilliantly to steal possession before Adam Hastings found touch with his kick.

DTH van der Merwe is tackled by Jonathan Sexton

Leinster made a mess of the line-out and Glasgow patiently worked their way through the phases with Scott Cummins' brave drive puncturing a hole for Fagerson to dive through and score, before Adam Hastings converted.

But Warriors' celebrations were quickly cut short as - 60 seconds later - Luke McGrath charged down Hogg's kick inside his own in-goal area and Ireland centre Ringrose was first to the ball to dot down.

Sexton's conversion went astray, while Glasgow were left to be consoled with a Hastings penalty after DTH Van Der Merwe failed to make get across the line after Kyle Steyn's daring break.

There were worrying signs for Fraser Brown ahead of this year's World Cup as his ankle gave way under him as he went in for a collision. The Scotland hooker had to be carried off on a stretcher with Stewart taking over.

And there was more pain in store for Glasgow as the Blues put the squeeze on in vintage Leinster style.

Cian Healy scores Leinster's second try

Recycling the ball through ruck after ruck - 17 in total - they inched their way forward before Healy squeezed his way over. Sexton nailed the conversion and then a penalty to put his side ahead by five at the break.

Sexton booted over another penalty to put daylight between the sides but Glasgow did well to limit their losses during the 10 minutes they were a man light despite having Leinster camped in their 22.

The Glasgow faithful had grown increasingly frustrated with referee Nigel Owens' decision making through the game and they did not hold back with the boos when the Welsh official opted only to flash yellow at Kearney after the Leinster full-back wiped out Hogg in the air.

Stuart Hogg looks to get past James Ryan

To rub salt into Warriors' wounds, the ugly collision left Hogg dazed and he was forced off for a head injury assessment just when his side needed him most.

Glasgow got a lifeline, however, with five minutes left when Huw Jones span the ball wide for Stewart, who darted in to score.

But Hastings fluffed his conversion and Leinster were able to hold on for league title number six.

James Ryan is tackled by Callum Gibbins

