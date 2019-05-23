Will Greenwood's rugby podcast: Premiership semi-finals, George Smith & James Rodwell

On this week's podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox preview the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals, pick a team of the season, chat opensides and speak to James Rodwell.

Ahead of Saracens vs Gloucester and Exeter vs Northampton in the Premiership's final four on Saturday, our duo preview the clashes to come at Allianz Park and Sandy Park - will we have a repeat of last year's final?

In the week that Wallaby legend George Smith announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 38, we ask who is the greatest No.7 of all time?

And finally, ahead of the London leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series, Rupert Cox went to talk to an emotional James Rodwell as his playing days draw to an end.

