Leicester coach Geordan Murphy charged for abusing match officials
Last Updated: 22/05/19 9:51pm
Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy has been charged by the Rugby Football Union with two counts of abusing a match official in the Tigers' 32-31 defeat to Bath.
Murphy will appear before an independent disciplinary panel on May 29.
The first charge Murphy faces relates to verbal abuse of a match official and in the alternative for failure to respect the authority of a match official.
The second charge is for failure to respect the authority of match officials.
Verbal abuse of match officials carries a six-week ban for a low-end offence, with a maximum suspension of one year in the most serious cases.