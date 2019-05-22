Leicester coach Geordan Murphy charged for abusing match officials

Murphy will appear before an independent disciplinary panel on May 29

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy has been charged by the Rugby Football Union with two counts of abusing a match official in the Tigers' 32-31 defeat to Bath.

Murphy will appear before an independent disciplinary panel on May 29.

The first charge Murphy faces relates to verbal abuse of a match official and in the alternative for failure to respect the authority of a match official.

The second charge is for failure to respect the authority of match officials.

Verbal abuse of match officials carries a six-week ban for a low-end offence, with a maximum suspension of one year in the most serious cases.