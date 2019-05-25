Saturday's Super Rugby round-up: Rebels, Crusaders and Jaguares win

The Jaguares extended their lead at the top of the South African conference with a super win at the Waratahs

Recap all of Saturday's Super Rugby action from across the southern hemisphere as the Rebels, Crusaders and Jaguares post wins...

Sunwolves 7-52 Rebels

Fly-half Quade Cooper's ability to put players into space contributed to four of the Rebels' eight tries as they stayed in contention for the Australian conference title with a record win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

The Rebels celebrate their convincing win over the Sunwolves in Japan

Cooper's wide passing into space led to tries for Marika Koroibete (two), Angus Cottrell and Dane Haylett-Petty while Jack Maddocks (two), Michael Ruru and Jordan Uelese also crossed for the visitors, who lost scrumhalf Will Genia shortly after half time when he appeared to be knocked unconscious in a tackle.

The Rebels (33) remained in touch with the Australian-conference leading Brumbies (34) and moved seven points clear of the third-placed Waratahs, who lost to the Jaguares later on Saturday in Sydney.

It was the most points the Rebels have scored in a Super Rugby match and surpassed their largest winning margin even with Jason Emery grabbing a consolation try for the Sunwolves.

Crusaders 19-11 Blues

Richie Mo'unga had a hand in all of the Crusaders' points as they put a controversial week off the field behind them to beat the Blues in Christchurch and extend their lead at the top of the New Zealand conference.

Richie Mo'unga kicked four penalties and a conversion as the Crusaders beat the Blues

Mo'unga slotted four penalties and provided a deft chip kick over the defensive line that led to Bryn Hall's first half try in a stop-start match that never really got any flow.

Blues fly-half Harry Plummer kicked two penalties for the visitors, who struggled in the set piece and did not threaten the Crusaders' line until Rieko Ioane crossed in the 71st minute.

The Crusaders moved to 53 points with the victory, 13 ahead of the second-placed Wellington Hurricanes, who have a bye this week.

Waratahs 15-23 Jaguares

Winger Ramiro Moyano scored two tries as the Jaguares thwarted a fightback from the Waratahs to extend their lead at the top of the South African conference.

Ramiro Moyano scored two tries in the victory in Australia

The visitors had Pablo Matera sin-binned in the second half for collapsing a rolling maul that also resulted in a penalty try, while Curtis Rona also scored a try with the flanker off the field to keep the Sydney-based side in the match.

Replacement flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla added two late penalties as they moved to 36 competition points, four ahead of the second-placed Bulls, who were beaten by the ACT Brumbies 22-10 in Canberra.

The third-placed Lions (30) host the Sharks (29) in Johannesburg later on Saturday.