Sevens preview: Who will reign in London?

Rupert Cox looks ahead to the latest event in the sevens circuit: the weekend's London Sevens at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports...

OLYMPIC DREAM

The London 7s spectacular explodes into life again this weekend and there are a few big stories that will unfold over two action packed days at Rugby HQ... the penultimate round of the World Series. First up - it's all about Olympic qualification.

The top four at the end of the Series win automatic spots at Tokyo 2020 and with South Africa firming up a grip on fourth spot, a full 14 points ahead of England, the Blitzboks look odds on to join USA, Fiji and New Zealand in a photo call in front of the 'Qualified' banner this weekend.

ALL THE WAY FOR USA?

Team USA are a real 7s success story. A record five straight finals culminated in a brilliant gold medal run at their home event in Las Vegas in round five. Under former Kenya and England head coach Mike Friday, the Eagles lead the standings with two rounds to go and would become just the fifth nation ever to be crowned series champion if they can hit the home straight at full pace over the next fortnight. And guess who's back? 'Boom boom' Danny Barrett and the 'Speedstick' himself - World Sevens Player of the Year Perry Baker.

Now recovered from a double jaw fracture Baker looks primed to burn up the Twickenham turf once again. Alongside him - this series' leading try scorer Carlin Isles. The self-named 'C-fly' (Carlin does not do modesty!) has already racked up 44 tries this season. His standing still to full pace speed is unrivalled on the tour and the former track athlete has worked hard to become an all-round player.

But Isles might have some competition for the tag of 'world's fastest rugby player' in the future. The Australian 7s this week announced the signing of Trae Williams - a national sprint champion who has run 10.1 seconds for the 100m. That's fast! His nickname is 'Quadzilla' - owing to the size of his thighs. Speed guns at the ready.

ENGLAND DECADE

It's been 10 long years since England last won their home event. Who can forget that epic final of 2009 when the then teenage Dan Norton helped the boys in white come back from 19-0 down to take it to golden point and see off New Zealand. He has a whopping 332 tries to his name, an all-time record, and would dearly love to win another trophy on home soil.

Another player who shot to fame in that '09 cup final was James Rodwell, who will play in his final London 7s this weekend.

'Rodders' recently announced his retirement and will surely be remembered as one of the greats of the game. He holds the record for playing the most events and once strung together an epic 69 in a row - a mark that will surely never be surpassed

Also look out for Phil Burgess who in his 50th tournament captains England in the absence of the injured Tom Mitchell. But with five London debutants in the squad and some other big names missing - it will be something of a surprise if they can go all the way.

RELEGATION SCRAP

The fight to avoid the drop looks like it's going down to the wire. Kenya, Wales and Japan are separated by just four points so every game in London this weekend will feel like a final. For Kenya it would be a big fall from grace having finished as high as sixth overall under Mike Friday. The Africans have hit a few finals in recent years and even won a cup final in Singapore a few years ago.

Wales have been a mainstay on the series since its inception in 1999 and 10 years ago won a 7s World Cup in Dubai. Even if the dragons do survive relegation this season the WRU really needs to think hard about where the shorter form of the game fits within its rugby pathway. The likes of Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Alex Cuthbert and James Davies all came through 7s. Look at them now.

Japan were only promoted last season and will host the Olympic 7s next year - so they will be will be desperate to avoid going straight back down. Twenty-two points from eight events is nowhere near sufficient. In a Pool with South Africa, Argentina and Canada they're an outside chance of a top-eight finish. That would surely save them from the trapdoor. Squeaky bum time.

Whoever gets relegated will be replaced by Ireland next season. The Irish 7s are the invitational side in London this weekend and having already secured promotion onto next season's World Series. The big improvers of world 7s will look to do even better than their remarkable third-place finish in 2018. Anthony Eddy's team will have one eye on the Olympic qualifying event to be held in July and in Jordan Conroy - they have a try-scoring star. The Tullamore flyer scored a brilliant hat-trick in the bronze medal match against England last year.

LORDS OF LONDON

So who is best placed to take out this year's cup final?

Do not bet against Fiji going back-to-back. The Kava sluggers took out last year's London 7s with a barnstorming performance in the main event against South Africa. Top 14 stars Josua Tuisova and Semi Radradra are unavailable for the Olympic champions this time round but they arrive with a formidable team that now includes star rookies Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu. Tuimaba has already scored 32 tries this season.

Paula Dranisinukula, a try scorer in last year's final, has quickly become a fine leader of men and Olympic gold medallist. Jerry Tuwai is still as slippery as a butcher's apron. Fiji always great support wherever they play - the blue wig brigade will once again be out in force at Twickers.

France are finally getting their 7s act together. Les Bleus have already reached two cup finals this season in Vancouver and Hong Kong and have unearthed a try-scoring wing in the form of 6ft 5in New Caledonian Remi Siega. They have sorted out their set piece, look a lot fitter and are now a top-eight threat.

Playmaker and captain Jean-Pascal Barraque drifts around the field like a matinee idol looking for a date. Cool, calm, mighty effective.

New Zealand arrive with a vastly experienced squad and certainly have their swagger back. Always in the mix, the All Black 7s have never missed the cup quarter-finals in 20 years of the world series - but they have not won London since 2014. Current Commonwealth and World Cup champions - they will once again be led by old-stagers and co-captains Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson. Kurt Baker has to be the most annoying player on the circuit but he's a key part of what they do. Two thumbs up baby!

South Africa have hit a hot streak of form coming back from 19-0 against the mighty Fiji to take out the Singapore 7s in round eight. They also won gold in Vancouver under the big top at BC Place. Defending back-to-back series champions, the Blitzboks are led by the most ultimate of warriors and the series leading tackler, Werner Kok. The bloke is terrifying. Team-mate Branco du Preez will become the most capped South African 7s player of all time in London this weekend racking up his 70th event to overtake Kyle Brown. Twice runners-up at the last three London 7s, the Green Machine is to be feared.

