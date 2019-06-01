England head coach Simon Middleton and captain Sarah Hunter back women's Lions side

England head coach Simon Middleton and captain Sarah Hunter have backed a Women's Lions tour

England head coach Simon Middleton and captain Sarah Hunter have backed calls to introduce a women's British and Irish Lions tour team.

It comes as an England XV will face a Barbarians side at Twickenham on Sunday for the first time ever with the prospect of a home nations squad playing the likes of New Zealand, France or North America now seen as the next step in the women's game.

England's Middleton is fully supportive of the concept and believes the thought of elite players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland coming together would be an amazing 'spectacle'.

"It's a great idea and it is definitely becoming more feasible," Middleton said.

"The Barbarians have taken a fantastic step forward and we would like to think the Lions is going to be the next step.

"A Test series against France would be fantastic but a Test series against New Zealand would, from the spectacle side and the concept side, be even greater.

"There are lots of individual players across the home nations who could come together. It would be amazing, you would like to think it is the next step."

England captain Sarah Hunter is also equally enthused but insists it would have to forge its own path different to the men's.

Sarah Hunter: "Bringing the best home nations players together would be exciting"

"It would be incredible. Having a women's version would be that next level to be involved with," Hunter said.

"We have to be quite smart as to how we go about it in the women's game. The same teams that the Lions play aren't necessarily the strongest in the women's game so how would the format look, who would we play, when would it happen?

"But it would be brilliant if we could get to the stage where there is a British and Irish Lions tour in the women's global calendar.

"It would be really exciting and something for players to strive for, to bring the best players across the four nations would be really exciting."

