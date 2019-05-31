England Women announce team to face Barbarians in historic Twickenham fixture

England Women face Barbarians in historic double-header with the men's team

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has named his Red Roses side to play in a historic first match against Barbarians Women on Sunday at Twickenham.

No 8 Sarah Hunter will remain captain of the team following their phenomenal Grand Slam winning Women's Six Nations campaign earlier this year where England scored 45 tries in just five games.

Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC's star winger Kelly Smith will also start after she impressed with 24 tries in the Tyrrells Premier 15s this season, whilst both Clara Nielson and Chloe Edwards will be looking to make their first appearances from the bench.

Captain Sarah Hunter has made 113 appearances for England

The Red Roses play Barbarians Women on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix, as both the men's and women's teams feature in a Twickenham double-header.

Middleton said: "This is the first time England Women has played the Barbarians and we know it will be a fantastic occasion.

"The Barbarians side is really experienced with 946 caps between the players which will make the game a real challenge. The Red Roses want to play the best possible teams and a Barbarians side with this level of strength and depth will guarantee a testing encounter.

Simon Middleton led England Women to a Six Nations Grand Slam in March

"Our last run out at Twickenham against Scotland in the Six Nations produced an incredibly impressive performance by the team and although we're fielding a very changed side, with several players out due to injury, Sunday's game will be a great opportunity for younger players to step up.

"This match is an important next step in our summer tour preparations and in the longer term as we build up to the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2021."

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Lagi Tuima, 12 Amber Reed, 11 Kelly Smith, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Riley, 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Poppy Cleall, 7 Jo Brown, 8 Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: 16 Clara Nielson, 17 Ellena Perry, 18 Chloe Edwards, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Rowena Burnfield, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Tatyana Heard, 23 Carys Williams.